Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

MORE »Party Pics

19 of Our Favorite Moments from HONOLULU Fashion Week 2016

2017 Sony Open in Hawai‘i: Second Round

HONOLULU Fashion Week 2016 Highlights

Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Latest
Food & Dining
From the Magazine
Feature

Everything You Need to Know About Eating at an Izakaya

Here are a few tips to help you navigate your way through these Japanese taverns.
Catherine Toth Fox
2017.01.25 03:37 PM
Arts & Entertainment

21 Hilarious Hawai‘i Memes That are Too Real for Locals

Hawai‘i nō ka ʻoi when it comes to the beaches, the food and even our memes.
Enjy El-Kadi
2017.01.25 12:00 PM
Fun
Food & Dining
Arts & Entertainment

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend: January 27–29

A lineup of this weekend’s best events.
Marisa Heung
2017.01.25 11:08 AM
Lei Chic

Matt Bruening’s Ethereal New Collection Goes High

It’s all angel eyes over there.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.25 10:00 AM
Biting Commentary

Explore the Dining Scene on Kaua‘i With These 3 New Restaurants

These recently opened restaurants offer gourmet bento boxes, wood-fired pizzas and sizzling steak barbecue.
Marta Lane
2017.01.25 09:00 AM
Arts & Entertainment

Play with Super Cute Kittens at this Pop-Up Cat Café in Honolulu

Neko Café at Mori by Art + Flea, O‘ahu’s only pop-up cat café, is happening this Saturday, Jan. 28 at South Shore Market.
Enjy El-Kadi
2017.01.24 03:12 PM
From the Magazine
Quote Unquote

Quote Unquote: What it’s Like to Babysit Dogs, Walk Cats and Even Feed Octopuses

Erin Gerwig created Dogwalker Etc. in 2001 and has been helping out pet families on O‘ahu ever since, providing animal lovers around the island with dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and boarding services.
Lennie Omalza
2017.01.24 01:00 PM
Lei Chic

Guava Shop’s Beachy-Chic New Kailua Location

Made ya look.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.24 10:00 AM
Biting Commentary

6 Tasty New Eateries That are Worth a Trip to the North Shore

Time for a roadtrip.
JENNIFER FIEDLER
2017.01.23 11:32 AM
News & Opinion

15 Most Creative and Powerful Signs From the Women’s March in Honolulu

These local women want R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Diane Lee
2017.01.23 10:50 AM
Feature
From the Magazine
Food & Dining

Local Bartenders are Raising the Bar on Old-Fashioned Cocktails

How Hawai‘i’s local bartenders are making a splash when it comes to cocktails and crafting.
James Charisma
2017.01.20 11:53 AM
From the Magazine
From Our Files

From Our Files: Moments from Hawai‘i’s Past–January Edition

A look back at Honolulu from January 1912 to 1997. Stories taken from the archives of Paradise of the Pacific and HONOLULU Magazine.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.01.20 10:17 AM
Biting Commentary

First Look: Brick Fire Tavern

For a bite of traditional Naples pizza, made with fresh local and top imported Italian ingredients, try the flash-baked pies from Brick Fire Tavern in Chinatown.
Don Wallace
2017.01.20 09:00 AM
Arts & Entertainment

33 Real Problems (No, Seriously) Only Hawai‘i Locals Can Handle

It’s paradise. So why are we so stressed?
HONOLULU Magazine Staff
2017.01.20 07:40 AM
News & Opinion

Facebook Founder Responds to Accusations that He’s a Big, Bad Neighbor on Kaua‘i

Mark Zuckerberg is suing kama‘āina Kaua‘i families to restrict access to his 700-acre beachfront property. Here’s why he says he’s not a bad guy.
Michael Keany
2017.01.19 04:19 PM
Feature
News & Opinion
From the Magazine

Sour Poi Awards: Celebrating the Dumb, the Daft and the Deranged of 2016

Honoring the best of the worst news stories of 2016.
ROBBIE DINGEMAN and MICHAEL KEANY
2017.01.19 10:46 AM
News & Opinion
Food & Dining

A New Owner Woos Longtime Romantic Favorite Michel’s at the Colony Surf

After a 20-year run, Andy Anderson sells Michel’s.
Don Wallace
2017.01.19 10:44 AM
Arts & Entertainment
Travel & Outdoors
Oahu Hike of the Month

O‘ahu Hike of the Month: Lulumahu Falls Trail

Head out of the woods and into the falls on this easy-to-moderate hike.
Alyssa Amasol
2017.01.19 09:00 AM
Promotion

Reimagine Your Home at Na Lama Kukui

Your well-designed life starts here.
2017.01.19 08:33 AM
Real Estate

Want to Live Like the President? Barack Obama’s Winter White House is Up for Rent

Take a look inside the Kailua Beach rental where President Obama stayed with the first family.
Rachel Ross
2017.01.18 03:38 PM
Lei Chic

6 Ways to Shop Your Way to Your New Year’s Resolutions

We promise we don’t mention “no carb diet” once in this article.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.18 03:30 PM

MORE »

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Promotions
Promotion

Reimagine Your Home at Na Lama Kukui

Your well-designed life starts here.
2017.01.19 08:33 AM
Promotion

This Elegant Kahala Retreat is Home of the Week

(Sponsored) Privately-gated, 5-bed/5.2-bath home affords comfort and style.
2017.01.13 09:06 AM
Promotion

Where Would You Fly if You Won 100,000 Hawaiian Miles?

To celebrate the launch of our new Weekend Picks e-newsletter we are giving away 100,000 Hawaiian Miles.
2017.01.06 02:52 PM
Promotion

Don’t Miss Out on Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.16 12:00 PM
Promotion

Maryknoll School Creates Lifelong Learners

(Sponsored) An excellent education from K–12 shapes Hawai‘i’s next generation of learners, leaders and global citizens of character.
2016.12.09 09:30 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 58 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.12.08 05:45 PM
Promotion

Celebrate the Season with Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.06 09:30 AM
Promotion

One Hundred Years: Giving Then and Now, for the Future

(Sponsored) As its centennial year draws to a close, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation looks forward to the next hundred years.
2016.11.30 10:24 AM
Promotion

A Realtor® is the Key to Your New Home

(Sponsored) There are many reasons to work with a Realtor®, especially since Honolulu is one of the hottest—and most expensive—real estate markets in the country.
2016.11.11 09:00 AM

More »

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Subscribe to Honolulu

Honolulu Magazine January 2017
              Print Edition » Digital Edition »               Table of Contents Manage Subscription Give a Gift
Edit ModuleShow Tags
 
 Edit ModuleShow Tags

This Week In Honolulu

January 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMNew Year’s Animal Blessing

All well-behaved, secured animals are to receive a free group blessing, or for a suggested donation of $40, an individual blessing along with a kiai (protection) envelope of good luck tokens and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hawaiʻi Doggie Bakery
2916 C East Mānoa Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMHanauma Bay Seminar: Hawaiian Sea Turtles, Then and Now

Hawaiian Sea Turtles, Then and Now, by Irene Kelly, NOAA Fisheries, Pacific Islands Area Office, Protected Resources Division. Please arrive at 2:45 p.m. The presentation is free, but there is a...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom
, HI


Telephone: 397-5840

More information
3:00 PM - 3:45 PMHawaiʻi Minyo-Buyo Dance Association at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 5:45 PMKa Hale I o Kahala Halau Hula at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMLive Concert: Bollywood on Stage!

Aaja Nachle Hawaii explores the dance forms that have influenced Indian cinema over the decades, from classical and folk to modern and even burlesque, through the interpretive storytelling...

Cost: $20-$30

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMCircus Incognitus

The University of Hawai‘i Presents Jamie Adkins in Circus Incognitus. Jamie Adkins stars in the unforgettable one-man circus comedy Circus Incognitus, the hugely successful family-friendly...

Cost: $10 to $25

Where:
Paliku Theatre
45720 Keaʻahala Road
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Sponsor: University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Outreach College
Telephone: 956-8246
Contact Name: SheenRu Yong
Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMPacific Islands Arts Festival

The 18th annual Pacific Island Arts Festival held at Kapiʻolani Park offers guests the opportunity to enjoy more than 75 Hawaiʻi artists who display their work for sale. Admission is free and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kapiʻolani Park
3840 Paki Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »

More information
9:45 AM - 2:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMChris Botti at Blue Note Hawaii

Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $65-$85

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:30 PMAuditions for "Into the Woods"

Chaminade University is holding auditions for its Spring Musical, “Into the Woods.” Auditions are open to the community and roles are available for all ages. To audition, talent must...

Cost: Free

Where:
Chaminade University
Vi and Loo Theatre
3140 Waiʻalae Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMACM Animation Retrospective

Since 2004, the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawai‘i–Mānoa has been training filmmakers and animators. As one of ACM’s three tracks of study, the animation...

Cost: $5 for general admission, free for students

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 10:30 AMMokichi Okada Association Hawaiʻi Healthy Monday Wellness Activities

Experience purifying and flower therapies, as well as the Japanese Bontemae tea ceremony. Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23, and Feb. 13 and 27 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Uptown, second level fronting American...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
ʻAiea, HI


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 1:30 PMKeiki Hula Show at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center is proud to host a variety of fashion, music, cultural and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:00 PMVoices of Aloha Open Call

Voices of Aloha is a non-audition community choir in Honolulu. It is having an open call for people who love to sing with other people. There is a need for sopranos and tenors. If you are...

Cost: Free

Where:
Community Church of Christ
1666 Mott Smith Drive
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Voices of Aloha
Telephone: 387-0372
Contact Name: Lorene Godfrey
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMArtist At Sea Movie Night

The Artist at Sea exhibit is a showcase of painting, photography, music and film inspired by science from Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research Vessel Falkor. Running from January 17 through...

Cost: Free

Where:
Arts at Marks Garage
1159 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Schmidt Ocean Institute
Telephone: 628-8666
Contact Name: Carlie Wiener
Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMCinema Angel

A 122-year-old movie theater, the Daikokuza, is slated to close down. One night, Asuka, a new employee at the theater, meets a mysterious old man who knows everything about the cinema. Meanwhile,...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMTrefethen Wine Maker’s Dinner

The Kāhala Hotel & Resort is partnering with Trefethen Family Vineyards for a special dinner with owner and winemaker Janet Trefethen. Join Trefethen for a special presentation of five...

Cost: $150

Where:
The Kāhala Hotel & Resort
5000 Kāhala Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMWine Speak Tasting Dinner at 12th Ave. Grill

2017 kicks off with the quiet heroes of viticulture from France and Italy. Mistral whipped vines, high elevation and steeply sloped plantings as well as “desert” blooming fruit yielding...

Cost: $95

Where:
12th Ave. Grill
1120 12th Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 732-9469

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 7:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMLecture: Pompeii and the 2000 Year-Old Papyri

Lecture by Professor Roger MacFarlane, Brigham Young University on the eruption of Mount Vesuvius which buried the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum under a mount of volcanic ash.

Cost: Free

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
6:00 PMJohn Akapo at SKY Waikīkī

As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 1:45 PMMasterclass with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company Senior Dancer

Join Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s Senior Dancer, I-Ling Liu’s Dance Masterclass. Originally from Taiwan, I-Ling Liu is a senior member of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane...

Cost: Free

Where:
UHM Dance Building
1820 Edmondson Road, off Maile Way
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: UHM Department of Theatre & Dance
Telephone: (808) 956-3264
Contact Name: Peiling Kao
Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMHome Building & Remodeling Show 2017

The Building Industry Association Home Building & Remodeling Show is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel an existing one. The exhibitors are licensed contractors...

Cost: $2 to $9

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
8:00 PMA Streetcar Named Desire

Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents André Previn’s operatic transformation of Tennessee Williams’ classic play. Set in New Orleans in the 1940s, Blanche DuBois arrives at the home of...

Cost: $19.50 to $70

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 2:00 AMBar Elixrs Fresh Friday Nights

Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMRobert Cazimero at Blue Note Hawaii

Robert Cazimero and friends will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 27th-28nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $25-$45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Website »

More information
7:00 PMTwelfth Night

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...

Cost: $8 to $25

Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 944-2697
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 PM - 11:30 PMUNLEASHED: An Exquisite Burlesque Experience

Pretty Peacock Productions presents UNLEASHED at NextDoor on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, at 8:30 p.m. Join Lola Love & The Aphrodisiacs as they present their first full-length...

Cost: $25 and up

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Sponsor: Pretty Peacock Productions
Contact Name: Lola Love
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
9:00 AM - 3:00 PMLiving History Day at the Battleship Missouri

Living History Day commemorates two special occasions for the Mighty Mo: The battleship’s first launch in 1944 and its 18th year as a living educational maritime monument in Hawaiʻi. Living...

Cost: Free

Where:
Battleship Missouri Memorial
Ford Island
, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PM2017 Adventure Hunt Oʻahu

Compete in a fun, adrenaline-packed race completing epic challenges with a teammate to find buried treasure full of GoPros, loads of adventure gear and a free trip to Panama for two. Total treasure...

Cost: $49 to $104

Where:
Plantation Road
Waipahu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
9:30 AM - 8:30 PMHome Building & Remodeling Show 2017

The Building Industry Association Home Building & Remodeling Show is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel an existing one. The exhibitors are licensed contractors...

Cost: $2 to $9

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:00 PMCherry Blossom Festival Court Appearance

Meet this year’s contestants as they introduce Japanese culture to the community, while last year’s queen, Alexis Sayuri Okihara, and her court share their festival experiences from the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Uptown Center Court
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMUrban Foraging

Dr. Nat Bletter of Madre Chocolate will lead this foraging tour. Attendees will learn about the incredible and edible plant life in Makiki while chomping on a variety of plants, flowers, fruit and...

Cost: $15 to $20

Where:
Near Hawaiʻi Nature Center
Lower Tantalus
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMThe Cinema Travellers

This understated documentary follows two “travelling cinemas”—trucks outfitted with projects to bring film to rural India. For more than seven decades, four-wheel theaters like...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 9:30 PMGlobal Vocalist Gina Salá with Daniel Paul on Tabla

Join global vocalist Gina Salá and drummer Daniel Paul in an ecstatic Kirtan/Concert. Let your heart and voice be lifted in raga, rhythm and chant on harmonium and tabla.  

Cost: $20 to $25

Where:
Still & Moving Center
1024 Queen Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: Daniel Paul
Telephone: 280-2393
Contact Name: Daniel Paul
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMImprov Brew-Haha Community Comedy Show

Get ready to laugh with a night of unscripted theater from audience suggestions! Think Fast Improv invites performers and students of improv to jump on stage and team up with other fellow...

Cost: $10

Where:
Jazz Minds Art & Cafe
1661 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMThe Return of Sol3 Mio

The internationally acclaimed Sol3 Mio returns to Honolulu for a one-night-only performance. United by a love of opera and deep family bonds, the tenor brothers Pene Pati and Amitai Pati, along...

Cost: $44 to $100

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
9:00 PMCash Cash

An internationally praised electronic act, Cash Cash is comprised of a trio of best friends and brothers (Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch). They are hailed for their infectious...

Cost: $35

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 12:00 PMWeekly Pearlridge Farmers’ Market

The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 5:00 PMArtist At Sea Schmidt Ocean Institute Q & A

The Artist at Sea exhibit is a showcase of painting, photography, music and film inspired by science from Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research Vessel Falkor. Running from January 17 through...

Cost: Free

Where:
Arts at Marks Garage
1159 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Schmidt Ocean Institute
Telephone: 628-8666
Contact Name: Carlie Wiener
Website »

More information
2:00 PMTwelfth Night

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...

Cost: $8 to $25

Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 944-2697
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMRobert Cazimero at Blue Note Hawaii

Robert Cazimero and friends will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 27th-28nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $25-$45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Website »

More information
7:00 PMTwelfth Night

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...

Cost: $8 to $25

Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 944-2697
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 PM - 11:30 PMUNLEASHED: An Exquisite Burlesque Experience

Pretty Peacock Productions presents UNLEASHED at NextDoor on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, at 8:30 p.m. Join Lola Love & The Aphrodisiacs as they present their first full-length...

Cost: $25 and up

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Sponsor: Pretty Peacock Productions
Contact Name: Lola Love
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Professional Series Database


Cheap Eats 

Cheap Eats

Good food doesn’t have to cost a lot.

 


Hidden Honolulu 

Hidden Honolulu

We bring you the best secrets the city has to offer.

 


23 Ways to Volunteer in Hawai‘i 

23 ways to volunteer in Hawaii.

Here’s our guide to giving back, from removing invasive species to decorating theater sets. 

 


Hawai‘i’s Best Restaurants

Hawaii’s best restaurants - Hale Aina Awards

See the full list of 2016 Hale ‘Aina Award winners.

 


Best of Honolulu 2016

Best of Honolulu 2016

Discover all the Best of Honolulu winners.

 


20 Great O‘ahu Hikes

Great Oahu Hikes

Explore 20 great adventures that offer beautiful vistas, waterfalls and more.

 

 

 

Kahala Mall

Edit ModuleShow Tags