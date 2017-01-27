The Building Industry Association Home Building & Remodeling Show is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel an existing one. The exhibitors are licensed contractors...
Cost: $2 to $9
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Honolulu, HI
Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...
Cost: Free with admission
Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Au Shaolin Arts Society will kick it up a notch with a martial arts demo from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Directly following the demonstration, Chinese lions will dance throughout the mall bringing good luck.
Cost: Free
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
In California, violent juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 can be tried as adults. Typically, they have committed heinous crimes—murders and attempted murders—leaving their...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
This opening includes a reception, a short dance performance by the local Burmese community and an exhibition tour with visiting curators Virginia Henderson and Time Webster. One in a...
Cost: Free
Where:
East-West Center Gallery John A. Burns Hall
1601 East-West Road
Honolulu, HI 96848
More information
Sponsor: East-West Center
Telephone: 944-7177
Contact Name: Arts Program
Keeping Wildlife Wild: Guidelines for Respectful Marine Wildlife Viewing, by Adam Kurtz, NOAA Fisheries, Pacific Islands Area Office, Protected Resources Division. Please arrive at 2:45 p.m. The...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom
, HI
Telephone: 397-5840
Telephone: 397-5840
In August 1969, 15-year-old Terry Young dove from a rock wall into shallow water. Terry hit his head on sand, becoming in one split second a quadriplegic. Paralyzed from the neck down with only...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents André Previn’s operatic transformation of Tennessee Williams’ classic play. Set in New Orleans in the 1940s, Blanche DuBois arrives at the home of...
Cost: $19.50 to $70
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI
Love Gives Hawaiʻi Wedding Auction and Cocktail Gala, will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort Oʻahu at Ko ʻOlina....
Cost: $75 to $145
Where:
Four Seasons Resort at Ko ʻOlina
92-1001 Olani Street
Kapolei, HI 96707
More information
Sponsor: Love Gives Hawaiʻi
Doors open at 8 p.m. Live music begins at 8:30 p.m. $20 donation at the door. Tickets available at manamele.org.
Cost: $20
Where:
Surfer, The Bar
57-091 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kahuku, HI 96731
More information
Sponsor: Mana Maoli
Telephone: 295-6262
Contact Name: Keola Nakanishi
This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...
Cost: $5 to $25
Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
Hawaiian R&B and reggae singer Irie Love & Friends will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 29 and 30, with two sets nightly; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. A 15...
Cost: $15 to $35
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
More information
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...
Cost: $20 to $30
Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI 96817
"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times. “Golf and sex are the...
Cost: $25 to $50
Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96816
Grab your friends for an evening of wine, beer and culinary delights from HASR Bistro! Attendees will also enjoy an evening of stimulating conversation with an expert panel on, “What is...
Cost: $40 to $70
Where:
HASR Bistro
31 N. Pauahi Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Civil Liberties and the Constitution Day in Hawaiʻi honors individuals committed to protecting the civil rights and liberties of all. The day coincides with the birthday of civil rights icon, Fred...
Cost: Free
Where:
King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
417 South King Street
Honolulu, HI 96819
More information
Sponsor: King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
Telephone: 539-4995
Contact Name: Teri Skillman
More information
Brother and sister Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima will talk story about their unusual journey into the world of traditional kapa making.
Cost: Free
Where:
Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street.
Honolulu, HI 96813
Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima: A Family Legacy of Kapa. Brother and sister Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima will talk story with the Art Lunch audience about their unusual journey into the...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hawai‘i State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street
2nd Floor
Honolulu, HI
Telephone: 586-9958
Telephone: 586-9958
Tiki’s Grill & Bar presents “Guinness Beer Dinner.” Tickets include a six-course dinner by executive chef Ronnie Nasuti, six beer pairings, tax, tip and free valet parking for...
Cost: $59
Where:
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Local legend Willie K will perform at Blue Note Hawaii on January 31st with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. Tickets range from $25-$45 and are available for purchase at bluenotehawaii.com....
Cost: $25-$45
Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
More information
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Oscar®-winning director Asghar Farhadi’s latest was one of the most highly anticipated films at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Actor and Best Screenplay awards. It tells the...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Soulful singer Tim Rose will be performing at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on February 1. Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are available for purchase at bluenotehawaii.com. A 15 percent kamaʻāina...
Cost: $15 to $35
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
More information
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Avery
Acclaimed essayist, short-story and environmental writer Barry Lopez will give a free reading and talk at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.Lopez is the author of four celebrated works of...
Cost: Free
Where:
Art Auditorium
University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa
Honolulu, HI 96822
More information
Sponsor: Mānoa: A Pacific Journal
Telephone: 956-3070
Contact Name: Frank Stewart
This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
"Island Earth" tells the story of the growing Hawaiian movement of people who are fed up with an industrial agricultural system that is reliant upon fossil fuels, genetically...
Cost: Free
Where:
Waimea Valley Pavilion
59-864 Kamehameha Hwy.
Haleʻiwa, HI 96712
More information
Sponsor: Hawaiʻi Center for Food Safety
Contact Name: Alexandria Coutu
See Karin Allyson live in concert, Feb. 2 to 5.
Cost: $15 to $35
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96826
More information
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Angela
The Artist at Sea exhibit is a showcase of painting, photography, music and film inspired by science from Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research Vessel Falkor. Running from January 17 through...
Cost: Free
Where:
Arts at Marks Garage
1159 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
More information
Sponsor: Schmidt Ocean Institute
Telephone: 628-8666
Contact Name: Carlie Wiener
Raised on the North Shore in a musical family, Ron Artis II has recorded almost every genre of music—from rock and blues to jazz and flamenco. Ron has enjoyed music since before he could...
Cost: $20-$25
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Punahou School invites people of all ages to travel “Back to the ’50s” for two days of family fun at the Punahou Carnival. Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, kiddie games and E.K....
Cost: Free Admission
Where:
Punahou School
1601 Punahou Street
Honolulu, HI
Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...
Cost: Free
Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
More information
Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht
The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...
Cost: $8 to $25
Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
Telephone: 944-2697
Telephone: 944-2697
More information
The third annual ESPN 1420 Jersey Fun Run is set for Saturday, February 4 at Aloha Stadium. Pre-race festivities will begin at 8 a.m.with a rally, vendors, concessions and prize...
Cost: $30 to $40
Where:
Aloha Stadium
99-500 Salt Lake Blvd.
ʻAiea, HI 96818
More information
Sponsor: Special Olympics Hawaiʻi
At Graham Builders’ “Building Your Home for Life” seminar, homeowners will discover where to start, how to select a builder, what to watch out for, as well as what one needs to...
Cost: Free
Where:
Honolulu Country Club
1690 Ala Puʻumalu Street
Honolulu, HI
"Dalai Lama Awakening" presents the profound and life-changing journey of innovative Western thinkers who travel to India to meet with the Dalai Lama to solve many of the world’s...
Cost: $10 to $12
Where:
Buddhist Study Center
1436 University Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96822
More information
Sponsor: Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin and Buddhist Study Center
This film—the first to be made about the incomparable Maya Angelou—is an intimate, moving tribute. Referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,”...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Indulge in the music of Brahms as the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) features two of its own musicians (Concertmaster Ignace "Iggy" Jang and Principal Cellist Mark Votapek) in the...
Cost: $34 to $92
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI
Take a few minutes to give the gift of life! Jan. 7 and Feb. 4 from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Downtown, in the parking lot fronting Chili’s Grill & Bar.
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
, HI
The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
Punahou School invites people of all ages to travel “Back to the ’50s” for two days of family fun at the Punahou Carnival. Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, kiddie games and E.K....
Cost: Free Admission
Where:
Punahou School
1601 Punahou Street
Honolulu, HI
The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...
Cost: $8 to $25
Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
Telephone: 944-2697
Telephone: 944-2697
Telephone: 944-2697
More information
