Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...
Cost: Free with admission
Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI 96814
All well-behaved, secured animals are to receive a free group blessing, or for a suggested donation of $40, an individual blessing along with a kiai (protection) envelope of good luck tokens and...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hawaiʻi Doggie Bakery
2916 C East Mānoa Road
Honolulu, HI
Hawaiian Sea Turtles, Then and Now, by Irene Kelly, NOAA Fisheries, Pacific Islands Area Office, Protected Resources Division. Please arrive at 2:45 p.m. The presentation is free, but there is a...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom
, HI
Telephone: 397-5840
With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 955-9517
Telephone: 955-9517
Aaja Nachle Hawaii explores the dance forms that have influenced Indian cinema over the decades, from classical and folk to modern and even burlesque, through the interpretive storytelling...
Cost: $20-$30
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
The University of Hawai‘i Presents Jamie Adkins in Circus Incognitus. Jamie Adkins stars in the unforgettable one-man circus comedy Circus Incognitus, the hugely successful family-friendly...
Cost: $10 to $25
Where:
Paliku Theatre
45720 Keaʻahala Road
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
More information
Sponsor: University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Outreach College
Telephone: 956-8246
Contact Name: SheenRu Yong
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
More information
Telephone: 979-7591
The 18th annual Pacific Island Arts Festival held at Kapiʻolani Park offers guests the opportunity to enjoy more than 75 Hawaiʻi artists who display their work for sale. Admission is free and...
Cost: Free
Where:
Kapiʻolani Park
3840 Paki Avenue
Honolulu, HI
This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00.
Cost: $65-$85
Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
More information
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...
Cost: $20 to $30
Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI 96817
Chaminade University is holding auditions for its Spring Musical, “Into the Woods.” Auditions are open to the community and roles are available for all ages. To audition, talent must...
Cost: Free
Where:
Chaminade University
Vi and Loo Theatre
3140 Waiʻalae Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Since 2004, the Academy for Creative Media at the University of Hawai‘i–Mānoa has been training filmmakers and animators. As one of ACM’s three tracks of study, the animation...
Cost: $5 for general admission, free for students
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
More information
Telephone: 979-7591
Experience purifying and flower therapies, as well as the Japanese Bontemae tea ceremony. Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23, and Feb. 13 and 27 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Uptown, second level fronting American...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
ʻAiea, HI
With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center is proud to host a variety of fashion, music, cultural and...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 955-9517
Voices of Aloha is a non-audition community choir in Honolulu. It is having an open call for people who love to sing with other people. There is a need for sopranos and tenors. If you are...
Cost: Free
Where:
Community Church of Christ
1666 Mott Smith Drive
Honolulu, HI 96822
More information
Sponsor: Voices of Aloha
Telephone: 387-0372
Contact Name: Lorene Godfrey
The Artist at Sea exhibit is a showcase of painting, photography, music and film inspired by science from Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research Vessel Falkor. Running from January 17 through...
Cost: Free
Where:
Arts at Marks Garage
1159 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
More information
Sponsor: Schmidt Ocean Institute
Telephone: 628-8666
Contact Name: Carlie Wiener
More information
Telephone: 979-7591
A 122-year-old movie theater, the Daikokuza, is slated to close down. One night, Asuka, a new employee at the theater, meets a mysterious old man who knows everything about the cinema. Meanwhile,...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
The Kāhala Hotel & Resort is partnering with Trefethen Family Vineyards for a special dinner with owner and winemaker Janet Trefethen. Join Trefethen for a special presentation of five...
Cost: $150
Where:
The Kāhala Hotel & Resort
5000 Kāhala Avenue
Honolulu, HI
2017 kicks off with the quiet heroes of viticulture from France and Italy. Mistral whipped vines, high elevation and steeply sloped plantings as well as “desert” blooming fruit yielding...
Cost: $95
Where:
12th Ave. Grill
1120 12th Avenue
Honolulu, HI
More information
Telephone: 732-9469
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
More information
Telephone: 979-7591
Lecture by Professor Roger MacFarlane, Brigham Young University on the eruption of Mount Vesuvius which buried the cities of Pompeii and Herculaneum under a mount of volcanic ash.
Cost: Free
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
More information
Telephone: 979-7591
A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.
Cost: Free
Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI 96825
More information
Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...
Cost: $5 to $25
Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
Join Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Company’s Senior Dancer, I-Ling Liu’s Dance Masterclass. Originally from Taiwan, I-Ling Liu is a senior member of Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane...
Cost: Free
Where:
UHM Dance Building
1820 Edmondson Road, off Maile Way
Honolulu, HI 96822
More information
Sponsor: UHM Department of Theatre & Dance
Telephone: (808) 956-3264
Contact Name: Peiling Kao
The Building Industry Association Home Building & Remodeling Show is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel an existing one. The exhibitors are licensed contractors...
Cost: $2 to $9
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Honolulu, HI
Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents André Previn’s operatic transformation of Tennessee Williams’ classic play. Set in New Orleans in the 1940s, Blanche DuBois arrives at the home of...
Cost: $19.50 to $70
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI
More information
Telephone: 979-7591
More information
Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...
Cost: Free
Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
More information
Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht
Robert Cazimero and friends will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 27th-28nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00.
Cost: $25-$45
Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
More information
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...
Cost: $8 to $25
Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
More information
Telephone: 944-2697
Pretty Peacock Productions presents UNLEASHED at NextDoor on Friday, January 27 and Saturday, January 28, at 8:30 p.m. Join Lola Love & The Aphrodisiacs as they present their first full-length...
Cost: $25 and up
Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI 96817
More information
Sponsor: Pretty Peacock Productions
Contact Name: Lola Love
Living History Day commemorates two special occasions for the Mighty Mo: The battleship’s first launch in 1944 and its 18th year as a living educational maritime monument in Hawaiʻi. Living...
Cost: Free
Where:
Battleship Missouri Memorial
Ford Island
, HI
Compete in a fun, adrenaline-packed race completing epic challenges with a teammate to find buried treasure full of GoPros, loads of adventure gear and a free trip to Panama for two. Total treasure...
Cost: $49 to $104
Where:
Plantation Road
Waipahu, HI
Meet this year’s contestants as they introduce Japanese culture to the community, while last year’s queen, Alexis Sayuri Okihara, and her court share their festival experiences from the...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
Uptown Center Court
ʻAiea, HI
Dr. Nat Bletter of Madre Chocolate will lead this foraging tour. Attendees will learn about the incredible and edible plant life in Makiki while chomping on a variety of plants, flowers, fruit and...
Cost: $15 to $20
Where:
Near Hawaiʻi Nature Center
Lower Tantalus
Honolulu, HI
This understated documentary follows two “travelling cinemas”—trucks outfitted with projects to bring film to rural India. For more than seven decades, four-wheel theaters like...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Join global vocalist Gina Salá and drummer Daniel Paul in an ecstatic Kirtan/Concert. Let your heart and voice be lifted in raga, rhythm and chant on harmonium and tabla.
Cost: $20 to $25
Where:
Still & Moving Center
1024 Queen Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
More information
Sponsor: Daniel Paul
Telephone: 280-2393
Contact Name: Daniel Paul
Get ready to laugh with a night of unscripted theater from audience suggestions! Think Fast Improv invites performers and students of improv to jump on stage and team up with other fellow...
Cost: $10
Where:
Jazz Minds Art & Cafe
1661 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
The internationally acclaimed Sol3 Mio returns to Honolulu for a one-night-only performance. United by a love of opera and deep family bonds, the tenor brothers Pene Pati and Amitai Pati, along...
Cost: $44 to $100
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI
An internationally praised electronic act, Cash Cash is comprised of a trio of best friends and brothers (Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Samuel Frisch). They are hailed for their infectious...
Cost: $35
Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
More information
Telephone: 979-7591
The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
More information
Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
More information
Sponsor: Schmidt Ocean Institute
Telephone: 628-8666
Contact Name: Carlie Wiener
More information
Telephone: 944-2697
More information
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
More information
Telephone: 944-2697
More information
Sponsor: Pretty Peacock Productions
Contact Name: Lola Love
