The Latest
Fun
Food & Dining
Arts & Entertainment

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend: February 3–5

A lineup of this weekend’s best events.
Marisa Heung
2017.02.01 09:30 AM
Food & Dining
Biting Commentary

7 Buzzworthy Local Honey Products

Here are some of our favorite products using locally made honey in Hawai‘i.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.02.01 09:00 AM
Editor's Page
From the Magazine

Editor’s Page: Explore

Cooking up an adventure.
Robbie Dingeman
2017.02.01 09:00 AM
Lei Chic

Hawai‘i Medicinal’s Eco-Fun-in-the-Sun Products

Because it just feels bright.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.31 09:30 AM
Arts & Entertainment
Web

7 Absolutely Free Honolulu Events to Check Out in February 2017

No need to break the bank—have a little fun for free this month.
Lennie Omalza
2017.01.31 09:00 AM
Biting Commentary

Hale ‘Aina Happenings in January

Check out the latest news from some of our Hale ‘Aina Award-winning restaurants.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.01.30 09:00 AM
Biting Commentary

First Look: Ravish at The Modern Honolulu

Ravish, the newest farm-to-table foodie destination, replaces Morimoto Waikīkī.
Michele Aucello
2017.01.27 12:10 PM
Promotion

Enter Your Keiki's Artwork in Shriners' Under the Sea Art Contest

(Sponsored) Your child's art could become part of Shriners' history.
2017.01.27 09:30 AM
From the Magazine
Food & Dining
Feature

The Pig & The Lady: From Farmers Market Pop-Up to the City’s Hottest Restaurant

Chef Andrew Le’s innovative cuisine has won acclaim both locally and nationally. And he’s just getting started.
Mari Taketa
2017.01.27 09:00 AM
Biting Commentary

8 Chinese New Year Foods You’ll Need to Eat for Good Luck in 2017

You don’t need to be Chinese to celebrate.
Diane Lee
2017.01.26 09:30 AM
Feature
From the Magazine
Food & Dining

Everything You Need to Know About Eating at an Izakaya

Here are a few tips to help you navigate your way through these Japanese taverns.
Catherine Toth Fox
2017.01.25 03:37 PM
Arts & Entertainment

21 Hilarious Hawai‘i Memes That are Too Real for Locals

Hawai‘i nō ka ʻoi when it comes to the beaches, the food and even our memes.
Enjy El-Kadi
2017.01.25 12:00 PM
Fun
Food & Dining
Arts & Entertainment

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend: January 27–29

A lineup of this weekend’s best events.
Marisa Heung
2017.01.25 11:08 AM
Lei Chic

Reach Nirvana with Matt Bruening’s New Ethereal, Paradise-Inspired Collection

It’s all angel eyes over there.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.25 10:00 AM
Biting Commentary

Explore the Dining Scene on Kaua‘i With These 3 New Restaurants

These recently opened restaurants offer gourmet bento boxes, wood-fired pizzas and sizzling steak barbecue.
Marta Lane
2017.01.25 09:00 AM
Arts & Entertainment

Play with Super Cute Kittens at this Pop-Up Cat Café in Honolulu

Neko Café at Mori by Art + Flea, O‘ahu’s only pop-up cat café, is happening this Saturday, Jan. 28 at South Shore Market.
Enjy El-Kadi
2017.01.24 03:12 PM
Quote Unquote
From the Magazine

Quote Unquote: What it’s Like to Babysit Dogs, Walk Cats and Even Feed Octopuses

Erin Gerwig created Dogwalker Etc. in 2001 and has been helping out pet families on O‘ahu ever since, providing animal lovers around the island with dog walking, pet sitting, overnight care and boarding services.
Lennie Omalza
2017.01.24 01:00 PM
Lei Chic

Guava Shop’s Beachy-Chic New Kailua Location

Made ya look.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.24 10:00 AM
Biting Commentary

6 Tasty New Eateries That are Worth a Trip to the North Shore

Time for a roadtrip.
JENNIFER FIEDLER
2017.01.23 11:32 AM
News & Opinion

15 Most Creative and Powerful Signs From the Women’s March in Honolulu

These local women want R.E.S.P.E.C.T.
Diane Lee
2017.01.23 10:50 AM
From the Magazine
Feature
Food & Dining

Local Bartenders are Raising the Bar on Old-Fashioned Cocktails

How Hawai‘i’s local bartenders are making a splash when it comes to cocktails and crafting.
James Charisma
2017.01.20 11:53 AM

Promotions
Promotion

Enter Your Keiki's Artwork in Shriners' Under the Sea Art Contest

(Sponsored) Your child's art could become part of Shriners' history.
2017.01.27 09:30 AM
Promotion

Reimagine Your Home at Na Lama Kukui

Your well-designed life starts here.
2017.01.19 08:33 AM
Promotion

This Elegant Kahala Retreat is Home of the Week

(Sponsored) Privately-gated, 5-bed/5.2-bath home affords comfort and style.
2017.01.13 09:06 AM
Promotion

Where Would You Fly if You Won 100,000 Hawaiian Miles?

To celebrate the launch of our new Weekend Picks e-newsletter we are giving away 100,000 Hawaiian Miles.
2017.01.06 02:52 PM
Promotion

Don’t Miss Out on Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.16 12:00 PM
Promotion

Maryknoll School Creates Lifelong Learners

(Sponsored) An excellent education from K–12 shapes Hawai‘i’s next generation of learners, leaders and global citizens of character.
2016.12.09 09:30 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 58 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.12.08 05:45 PM
Promotion

Celebrate the Season with Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.06 09:30 AM
Promotion

One Hundred Years: Giving Then and Now, for the Future

(Sponsored) As its centennial year draws to a close, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation looks forward to the next hundred years.
2016.11.30 10:24 AM

More »

Subscribe to Honolulu

Honolulu Magazine January 2017
              Print Edition » Digital Edition »               Table of Contents Manage Subscription Give a Gift
This Week In Honolulu

January 2017

Today
9:30 AM - 3:30 PMHome Building & Remodeling Show 2017

The Building Industry Association Home Building & Remodeling Show is a one-stop shop for anyone looking to build a new home or remodel an existing one. The exhibitors are licensed contractors...

Cost: $2 to $9

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Exhibition Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 1:00 PMAu Shaolin Chinese New Year Celebration

Au Shaolin Arts Society will kick it up a notch with a martial arts demo from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Directly following the demonstration, Chinese lions will dance throughout the mall bringing good luck.

Cost: Free

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMThey Call Us Monsters

In California, violent juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 can be tried as adults. Typically, they have committed heinous crimes—murders and attempted murders—leaving their...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:30 PMExhibition Gala Opening: Yangon Echoes Inside Heritage Homes

This opening includes a reception, a short dance performance by the local Burmese community and an exhibition tour with visiting curators Virginia Henderson and Time Webster. One in a...

Cost: Free

Where:
East-West Center Gallery John A. Burns Hall
1601 East-West Road
Honolulu, HI  96848
View map »


Sponsor: East-West Center
Telephone: 944-7177
Contact Name: Arts Program
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMHanauma Bay Seminar: Keeping Wildlife Wild

Keeping Wildlife Wild: Guidelines for Respectful Marine Wildlife Viewing, by Adam Kurtz, NOAA Fisheries, Pacific Islands Area Office, Protected Resources Division. Please arrive at 2:45 p.m. The...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom
, HI


Telephone: 397-5840

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMKu Kanaka

In August 1969, 15-year-old Terry Young dove from a rock wall into shallow water. Terry hit his head on sand, becoming in one split second a quadriplegic. Paralyzed from the neck down with only...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PMA Streetcar Named Desire

Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents André Previn’s operatic transformation of Tennessee Williams’ classic play. Set in New Orleans in the 1940s, Blanche DuBois arrives at the home of...

Cost: $19.50 to $70

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMLove Gives Hawaiʻi Wedding Auction and Cocktail Gala

 Love Gives Hawaiʻi Wedding Auction and Cocktail Gala, will take place on Sunday, January 29, 2017 from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Four Seasons Resort Oʻahu at Ko ʻOlina....

Cost: $75 to $145

Where:
Four Seasons Resort at Ko ʻOlina
92-1001 Olani Street
Kapolei, HI  96707
View map »


Sponsor: Love Gives Hawaiʻi
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 1:30 AMJohn Cruz, Liko Martin, Taimane & DJ Rosales

Doors open at 8 p.m. Live music begins at 8:30 p.m. $20 donation at the door. Tickets available at manamele.org. 

Cost: $20

Where:
Surfer, The Bar
57-091 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kahuku, HI  96731
View map »


Sponsor: Mana Maoli
Telephone: 295-6262
Contact Name: Keola Nakanishi
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 2:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMBlue Note Hawaiʻi presents Irie Love & Friends

Hawaiian R&B and reggae singer Irie Love & Friends will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 29 and 30, with two sets nightly; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m.  A 15...

Cost: $15 to $35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information

5:30 PM - 8:30 PMWine & Dine for Financial Education

Grab your friends for an evening of wine, beer and culinary delights from HASR Bistro! Attendees will also enjoy an evening of stimulating conversation with an expert panel on, “What is...

Cost: $40 to $70

Where:
HASR Bistro
31 N. Pauahi Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 7:00 PMCivil Liberties and Constitution Day Commemoration

Civil Liberties and the Constitution Day in Hawaiʻi honors individuals committed to protecting the civil rights and liberties of all. The day coincides with the birthday of civil rights icon, Fred...

Cost: Free

Where:
King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
417 South King Street
Honolulu, HI  96819
View map »


Sponsor: King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
Telephone: 539-4995
Contact Name: Teri Skillman
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMBlue Note Hawaiʻi presents Irie Love & Friends

Hawaiian R&B and reggae singer Irie Love & Friends will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 29 and 30, with two sets nightly; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m.  A 15...

Cost: $15 to $35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information

12:00 PM - 1:00 PMArt Lunch: Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima - Family Legacy of Kapa

Brother and sister Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima will talk story about their unusual journey into the world of traditional kapa making. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street.
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:00 PMArt Lunch at HiSAM

Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima: A Family Legacy of Kapa. Brother and sister Solomon Apio and Verna Takashima will talk story with the Art Lunch audience about their unusual journey into the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hawai‘i State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street
2nd Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 586-9958

More information
6:00 PM - 8:30 PMGuinness Beer Dinner

Tiki’s Grill & Bar presents “Guinness Beer Dinner.” Tickets include a six-course dinner by executive chef Ronnie Nasuti, six beer pairings, tax, tip and free valet parking for...

Cost: $59

Where:
Tiki's Grill & Bar
2570 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMWillie K at Blue Note Hawaii

Local legend Willie K will perform at Blue Note Hawaii on January 31st with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. Tickets range from $25-$45 and are available for purchase at bluenotehawaii.com....

Cost: $25-$45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Website »

More information
7:00 PMA Streetcar Named Desire

Hawaiʻi Opera Theatre presents André Previn’s operatic transformation of Tennessee Williams’ classic play. Set in New Orleans in the 1940s, Blanche DuBois arrives at the home of...

Cost: $19.50 to $70

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information

1:00 PM - 4:00 PMThe Salesman

Oscar®-winning director Asghar Farhadi’s latest was one of the most highly anticipated films at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Actor and Best Screenplay awards. It tells the...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMTim Rose at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Soulful singer Tim Rose will be performing at Blue Note Hawaiʻi on February 1. Tickets range from $15 to $35 and are available for purchase at bluenotehawaii.com. A 15 percent kamaʻāina...

Cost: $15 to $35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Avery
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 8:30 PMAn Evening with Barry Lopez

Acclaimed essayist, short-story and environmental writer Barry Lopez will give a free reading and talk at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.Lopez is the author of four celebrated works of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Art Auditorium
University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Mānoa: A Pacific Journal
Telephone: 956-3070
Contact Name: Frank Stewart
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 7:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information

1:30 PM - 3:00 PMHawaiian Plant Guided Tour

Join Alice Roberts for a personal guided tour of the Aquarium’s native Hawaiian plant gardens.

Cost: Free

Where:
Waikiki Aquarium
2777 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 923-9741
Website »

More information
6:45 PM - 9:00 PMFilm Screening: "Island Earth"

"Island Earth" tells the story of the growing Hawaiian movement of people who are fed up with an industrial agricultural system that is reliant upon fossil fuels, genetically...

Cost: Free

Where:
Waimea Valley Pavilion
59-864 Kamehameha Hwy.
Haleʻiwa, HI  96712
View map »


Sponsor: Hawaiʻi Center for Food Safety
Contact Name: Alexandria Coutu
Website »

More information
7:15 PMKarrin Allyson at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

See Karin Allyson live in concert, Feb. 2 to 5.

Cost: $15 to $35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96826
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Angela
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

6:00 PM - 9:00 PMArtist At Sea First Friday Exhibit

The Artist at Sea exhibit is a showcase of painting, photography, music and film inspired by science from Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research Vessel Falkor. Running from January 17 through...

Cost: Free

Where:
Arts at Marks Garage
1159 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Schmidt Ocean Institute
Telephone: 628-8666
Contact Name: Carlie Wiener
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMFirst Friday: Pianist Julia Stoyanov

Pianist Julia Stoyanov was born in Fukushima, Japan, the daughter of conductor/composer Boris Stoyanov and pianist Rikako Akatsu Stoyanov. She started to play piano at the age of three and, by the...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street.
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: (808) 586-0300
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMRon Artis II 2017

Raised on the North Shore in a musical family, Ron Artis II has recorded almost every genre of music—from rock and blues to jazz and flamenco. Ron has enjoyed music since before he could...

Cost: $20-$25

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 11:00 PMPunahou Carnival

Punahou School invites people of all ages to travel “Back to the ’50s” for two days of family fun at the Punahou Carnival. Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, kiddie games and E.K....

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Punahou School
1601 Punahou Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 2:00 AMBar Elixrs Fresh Friday Nights

Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht

More information
7:00 PMTwelfth Night

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...

Cost: $8 to $25

Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 944-2697
Website »

More information
7:15 PMKarrin Allyson at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

See Karin Allyson live in concert, Feb. 2 to 5.

Cost: $15 to $35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96826
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Angela
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

8:00 AMThird Annual Jersey Fun Run

The third annual ESPN 1420 Jersey Fun Run is set for Saturday, February 4 at Aloha Stadium. Pre-race festivities will begin at 8 a.m.with a rally, vendors, concessions and prize...

Cost: $30 to $40

Where:
Aloha Stadium
99-500 Salt Lake Blvd.
ʻAiea, HI  96818
View map »


Sponsor: Special Olympics Hawaiʻi
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM“Building Your Home for Life” Seminar

At Graham Builders’ “Building Your Home for Life” seminar, homeowners will discover where to start, how to select a builder, what to watch out for, as well as what one needs to...

Cost: Free

Where:
Honolulu Country Club
1690 Ala Puʻumalu Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 7:00 PMFilm Screening: "Dalai Lama Awakening"

"Dalai Lama Awakening" presents the profound and life-changing journey of innovative Western thinkers who travel to India to meet with the Dalai Lama to solve many of the world’s...

Cost: $10 to $12

Where:
Buddhist Study Center
1436 University Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Honpa Hongwanji Hawaii Betsuin and Buddhist Study Center
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMMaya Angelou: And Still I Rise

This film—the first to be made about the incomparable Maya Angelou—is an intimate, moving tribute. Referred to as “a redwood tree, with deep roots in American culture,”...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMBrahms Double Concerto

Indulge in the music of Brahms as the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) features two of its own musicians (Concertmaster Ignace "Iggy" Jang and Principal Cellist Mark Votapek) in the...

Cost: $34 to $92

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 12:00 PMWeekly Pearlridge Farmers’ Market

The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 11:00 PMPunahou Carnival

Punahou School invites people of all ages to travel “Back to the ’50s” for two days of family fun at the Punahou Carnival. Fresh malasadas, mango chutney, kiddie games and E.K....

Cost: Free Admission

Where:
Punahou School
1601 Punahou Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PMTwelfth Night

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...

Cost: $8 to $25

Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 944-2697
Website »

More information
7:00 PMTwelfth Night

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre and Dance is proud to continue its 53rd season with Shakespeare’s timeless comedy, Twelfth Night, directed by Professor...

Cost: $8 to $25

Where:
Campus Center Ballroom
2500 Campus Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 944-2697
Website »

More information
7:15 PMKarrin Allyson at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

See Karin Allyson live in concert, Feb. 2 to 5.

Cost: $15 to $35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96826
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Angela
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

