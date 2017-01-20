Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

MORE »Party Pics

19 of Our Favorite Moments from HONOLULU Fashion Week 2016

2017 Sony Open in Hawai‘i: Second Round

HONOLULU Fashion Week 2016 Highlights

Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Latest
Feature
From the Magazine
Food & Dining

Local Bartenders are Raising the Bar on Old-Fashioned Cocktails

How Hawai‘i’s local bartenders are making a splash when it comes to cocktails and crafting.
James Charisma
2017.01.20 11:53 AM
From the Magazine
From Our Files

From Our Files: Moments from Hawai‘i’s Past–January Edition

A look back at Honolulu from January 1912 to 1997. Stories taken from the archives of Paradise of the Pacific and HONOLULU Magazine.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.01.20 10:17 AM
Biting Commentary

First Look: Brick Fire Tavern

For a bite of traditional Naples pizza, made with fresh local and top imported Italian ingredients, try the flash-baked pies from Brick Fire Tavern in Chinatown.
Don Wallace
2017.01.20 09:00 AM
Arts & Entertainment

33 Real Problems (No, Seriously) Only Hawai‘i Locals Can Handle

It’s paradise. So why are we so stressed?
HONOLULU Magazine Staff
2017.01.20 07:40 AM
News & Opinion

Facebook Founder Responds to Accusations that He’s a Big, Bad Neighbor on Kaua‘i

Mark Zuckerberg is suing kama‘āina Kaua‘i families to restrict access to his 700-acre beachfront property. Here’s why he says he’s not a bad guy.
Michael Keany
2017.01.19 04:19 PM
News & Opinion
Feature
From the Magazine

Sour Poi Awards: Celebrating the Dumb, the Daft and the Deranged of 2016

Honoring the best of the worst news stories of 2016.
ROBBIE DINGEMAN and MICHAEL KEANY
2017.01.19 10:46 AM
News & Opinion
Food & Dining

A New Owner Woos Longtime Romantic Favorite Michel’s at the Colony Surf

After a 20-year run, Andy Anderson sells Michel’s.
Don Wallace
2017.01.19 10:44 AM
Oahu Hike of the Month
Arts & Entertainment
Travel & Outdoors

O‘ahu Hike of the Month: Lulumahu Falls Trail

Head out of the woods and into the falls on this easy-to-moderate hike.
Alyssa Amasol
2017.01.19 09:00 AM
Promotion

Reimagine Your Home at Na Lama Kukui

Your well-designed life starts here.
2017.01.19 08:33 AM
Real Estate

Want to Live Like the President? Barack Obama’s Winter White House is Up for Rent

Take a look inside the Kailua Beach rental where President Obama stayed with the first family.
Rachel Ross
2017.01.18 03:38 PM
Lei Chic

6 Ways to Shop Your Way to Your New Year’s Resolutions

We promise we don’t mention “no carb diet” once in this article.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.18 03:30 PM
Food & Dining
Fun
Arts & Entertainment

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend: January 19–22

A lineup of this weekend’s best events.
Marisa Heung
2017.01.18 10:01 AM
Biting Commentary

Matcha Lovers Rejoice! This Yummy Soft Serve Stand is a First-Class Trip to Kyoto

Matcha Cafe Maiko in Waikīkī makes extraordinary soft serve from premium Japanese green tea.
Maria Kanai
2017.01.18 09:00 AM
Food & Dining
Feature
From the Magazine

This Romantic Spot Inspires Spontaneous Proposals and Famous Rockstars

Love is on the menu, and tableside drama is the rule, when the evening sun goes down at Michel’s at the Colony Surf.
Don Wallace
2017.01.17 04:00 PM
Lei Chic

Keep Wild Co.: Eco-Conscious, Well-Crafted Goods from Kimi Werner and Paradisus

Plus, so gorgeous, we’d want ‘em even if they didn't feed our soul.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.17 12:30 PM
Arts & Entertainment

12 Incredible Photos of Barack Obama in Hawai‘i From His Time as POTUS

#ThanksObama: For the Hawai‘i memories.
Diane Lee
2017.01.17 10:00 AM
Fashion Week
Style
From the Magazine

11 Super Stylish Staff Picks from the HONOLULU Fashion Week Marketplace

Good news: Even if you missed HONOLULU Fashion Week, you can still score most of these items. Check out each designer’s website for more info.
Stacey Makiya
2017.01.16 04:53 PM
Food & Dining
Feature
From the Magazine

Meet the Creative Genius Behind Some of the Best Desserts in Honolulu

How does Michelle Karr-Ueoka whip up some of the best desserts in town? Technique, talent and a lot of hard work.
Catherine Toth Fox
2017.01.16 04:44 PM
Real Estate

Not Sure Whether to Buy or Sell? Here’s Your Guide to Honolulu’s Real Estate Trends

Honolulu’s housing market cycle—where are we now?
Rachel Ross
2017.01.16 02:33 PM
Style
From the Magazine
Party Pics

19 of Our Favorite Moments from HONOLULU Fashion Week 2016

A look back at the third annual HONOLULU Fashion Week.
David Croxford, Stacey Makiya, Gary Saito, Eli Schmidt, Brie Thalmann and Aaron Yoshino
2017.01.16 10:19 AM
Field Notes
From the Magazine

Field Notes: Swing into the New Year at Big Band Monday with Mike Lewis & Friends

Field Notes explores Honolulu’s vast and varied scenes and subcultures. This month: Big Band Monday.
James Charisma
2017.01.16 10:18 AM

MORE »

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Promotions
Promotion

Reimagine Your Home at Na Lama Kukui

Your well-designed life starts here.
2017.01.19 08:33 AM
Promotion

This Elegant Kahala Retreat is Home of the Week

(Sponsored) Privately-gated, 5-bed/5.2-bath home affords comfort and style.
2017.01.13 09:06 AM
Promotion

Where Would You Fly if You Won 100,000 Hawaiian Miles?

To celebrate the launch of our new Weekend Picks e-newsletter we are giving away 100,000 Hawaiian Miles.
2017.01.06 02:52 PM
Promotion

Don’t Miss Out on Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.16 12:00 PM
Promotion

Maryknoll School Creates Lifelong Learners

(Sponsored) An excellent education from K–12 shapes Hawai‘i’s next generation of learners, leaders and global citizens of character.
2016.12.09 09:30 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 58 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.12.08 05:45 PM
Promotion

Celebrate the Season with Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.06 09:30 AM
Promotion

One Hundred Years: Giving Then and Now, for the Future

(Sponsored) As its centennial year draws to a close, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation looks forward to the next hundred years.
2016.11.30 10:24 AM
Promotion

A Realtor® is the Key to Your New Home

(Sponsored) There are many reasons to work with a Realtor®, especially since Honolulu is one of the hottest—and most expensive—real estate markets in the country.
2016.11.11 09:00 AM

More »

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Subscribe to Honolulu

Honolulu Magazine January 2017
              Print Edition » Digital Edition »               Table of Contents Manage Subscription Give a Gift
Edit ModuleShow Tags
 
 Edit ModuleShow Tags

This Week In Honolulu

January 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMFilm showing: National Geographic's "Inside the Pod"

Haunama Bay film showing: National Geographic's "Inside the Pod" (2010, 50 minutes). Please arrive at 2:45 p.m. The showing is free, but there is a $1 parking fee per vehicle. Call...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom
, HI


Telephone: 397-5840

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 2:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMAfter-Holiday Sidewalk Sale

The holidays may be over but that doesn’t mean your shopping is complete. Stop by Windward Mall for its first-ever After-Holiday Sidewalk Sale and get something for yourself and anyone you...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMComic Jam Hawaiʻi

Pearlridge is proud to host “Comic Jam Hawaiʻi,” a regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown Center Court
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 11:00 PMO'ahu Fringe Festival

View a smorgasbord of performances which include dance, music, puppetry, theatre and even a live podcast. Check out the line up at www.oahufringe.com/fringe-2017. Shows...

Cost: $10

Where:
The ARTS at Marks Garage
1159 Nu'uanu Ave
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: O'ahu Fringe Festival
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
7:45 AM - 4:00 PMOpening of The Bill of Rights and You

The King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center hosts a new pop-up exhibition from the National Archives, The Bill of Rights and You, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Aliʻiolani Hale
417 South King Street
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Sponsor: King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
Telephone: 539-4995
Contact Name: Teri Skillman
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 1:00 PMKUPU National Day of Service

Kupu is hosting its 9th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers will be tasked with beautifying the area by removing trash and debris from trails, cutting down overgrown vegetation...

Cost: Free

Where:
Diamond Head State Monument
, HI


Sponsor: KUPU
Telephone: 808-285-7272
Contact Name: Marissa Villegas

More information
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:00 PMChamber Music Hawaii: Wu Han + Tresemble

Acclaimed pianist Wu Han, co-artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, performs in a  program including Philippe Gaubert’s Medailles Antiques, Malcolm...

Cost: $35-$45

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMAfter-Holiday Sidewalk Sale

The holidays may be over but that doesn’t mean your shopping is complete. Stop by Windward Mall for its first-ever After-Holiday Sidewalk Sale and get something for yourself and anyone you...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 1:30 PMKeiki Hula Show at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center is proud to host a variety of fashion, music, cultural and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
7:00 PMSherlock Season 4 Finale: "The Final Problem"

BBC Worldwide North America and Fathom Events present "Sherlock: The Final Problem" in movie theaters nationwide for two nights only: Monday, January 16 and  Wednesday, January 18;...

Cost: $15

Where:
Regal Cinemas Dole Cannery 18 IMAX & RPX
735 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMTe3n

This remake of the 2013 Korean hit Montage is an emotionally charged, gripping thriller. It’s been eight years since John Biswas’s (Amitabh Bachchan) granddaughter Angela was...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:30 PMGirl's Night Out

Enjoy a night out of shopping and mingling at Dave & Buster's with Honolulu Housewives. Leave the family in to play in the game room, shop network. Not a housewife? That's...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Dave & Buster's Honolulu
1030 Auahi Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: Housewives In The City-Honolulu
Contact Name: Sarah Green
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMWazir

Wazir is a tale of two unlikely friends—wheelchair-bound chess grandmaster Pandit Dhar (Amitabh Bachchan) and Anti-Terrorism Squad officer Daanish Ali (Farhan Akhtar). Brought together...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMChris Botti at Blue Note Hawaii

Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $65-$85

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMLecture: ‘A Streetcar Named Desire’ Preview

Get a behind-the-scenes preview of Hawaii Opera Theatre's upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire with a lecture and discussion with the stars of the show.

Cost: Free

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 6:00 PMChild & Youth Programs Hiring Fair

Navy Child & Youth Programs will be offering direct care positions throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam CYP centers & PMRF Barking Sands, Kauai. Full-time, part-time and flexible...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hale Koa Hotel
DeRussy Hall
2055 Kalia Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PMDim Mak 20-Year Anniversary

Steve Aoki is bringing his Dim Mak crew (Autoerotique, Max Styler and more) to Honolulu to drop some sick beats and rock the house.

Cost: $65

Where:
Hawaiʻi Country Club
94-1211 Kunia Road
Wahiawā, HI  96786
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 8:30 PMAuditions for "Into the Woods"

Chaminade University is holding auditions for its Spring Musical, “Into the Woods.” Auditions are open to the community and roles are available for all ages. To audition, talent must...

Cost: Free

Where:
Chaminade University
Vi and Loo Theatre
3140 Waiʻalae Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PMHawaiʻi VA Loans Seminar

Hawaiʻi VA Loans' free seminar will go over VA Loan eligibility and benefits, an overview of the home buying process, how to purchase a house with less upfront money and more. Attendees can...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hawaiʻi VA Loans
338 Kamokila Blvd. #202
Kapolei, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 11:45 AMRoyal Hawaiian Band at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 7:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMChris Botti at Blue Note Hawaii

Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $65-$85

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
Website »

More information
7:00 PMSherlock Season 4 Finale: "The Final Problem"

BBC Worldwide North America and Fathom Events present "Sherlock: The Final Problem" in movie theaters nationwide for two nights only: Monday, January 16 and  Wednesday, January 18;...

Cost: $15

Where:
Regal Cinemas Dole Cannery 18 IMAX & RPX
735 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 8:00 PMOcean Friendly Restaurants 100th Restaurant Party

Ocean Friendly Restaurants Hawaiʻi is celebrating certifying 100 restaurants statewide! Since April, it has awarded more than 100 restaurants with the Ocean Friendly Restaurant Certification for...

Cost: $20

Where:
Koko Head Cafe
1145 12th Avenue
#C
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 2:00 AMParty For A Purpose Fun Raiser

Party For A Purpose Fun Raiser to support local chapters of Planned Parenthood, ACLU and the Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation. Presented by KTUH 90.1 FM, featuring DJs Mr. Nick, Patrock, Mr....

Cost: $10

Where:
Hula's Bar & Lei Stand
134 Kapahulu Avenue
2nd Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: KTUH 90.1 FM
Contact Name: Ellen Meiser
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 2:00 AMFun-Raiser! Party for a Purpose

Enjoy a night of libations and loud tunes in support of local chapters of organizations that give back to our community. 100 percent of all proceeds will be split equally and donated to...

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Where:
Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand
134 Kapahulu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
6:00 PMJohn Akapo at SKY Waikīkī

As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMChris Botti at Blue Note Hawaii

Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $65-$85

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMShivaay

Shivaay (Ajay Devgn) is a fearless Himalayan mountaineer who worships Lord Shiva through the tattoos that cover his body. When his nine year-old daughter Gaura (Abigail Eames) asks to see her...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMSultan

Local wrestling legends Sultan Ali Khan (Salman Khan) and Aarfa (Anushka Sharma) dream of international fame. When they lock horns, romance blossoms and their dreams and aspirations become...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 9:00 PMPaʻakai Marketplace hosted by PAʻI Foundation

Paʻakai Marketplace is an innovative event collaboration with PAʻI Foundation, a Hawaiian arts and culture preservation organization. This monthly series embraces and features products made by...

Cost: Free

Where:
SALT at Our Kakaʻako
660 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »

More information
5:00 PM - 10:00 PMPower to the Positive Free Concert

The inaugural Power To The Positive concert unites local organizations, residents, visitors and artists driven by the desire to better our communities. The event is free to the public and available...

Cost: Free

Where:
Waikīkī Shell
, HI


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:00 PMPolynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner

This evening will honor the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, the 2016 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year and the 2016 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. ...

Cost: $250

Where:
Hilton Hawaiian Village
, HI


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 7:45 PMʻIolani Dance Program at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 2:00 AMThe Bougies Present Coachelly 2017

It's that time of the year again! Kelly's (drummer for The Bougies) Birthday Cover Show will be on Friday, January 20 at The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's! This year's lineup is making...

Cost: $5

Where:
The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's
1680 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: The Bougies
Telephone: 277-4668
Contact Name: Jordan Bongolan
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 2:00 AMParty For A Purpose Fun Raiser

Party For A Purpose Fun Raiser to support local chapters of Planned Parenthood, ACLU and the Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation. Presented by KTUH 90.1 FM, featuring DJs Mr. Nick, Patrock, Mr....

Cost: $10

Where:
Hula's Bar & Lei Stand
134 Kapahulu Avenue
2nd Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: KTUH 90.1 FM
Contact Name: Ellen Meiser
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 2:00 AMFun-Raiser! Party for a Purpose

Enjoy a night of libations and loud tunes in support of local chapters of organizations that give back to our community. 100 percent of all proceeds will be split equally and donated to...

Cost: $10 suggested donation

Where:
Hula’s Bar & Lei Stand
134 Kapahulu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 2:00 AMBar Elixrs Fresh Friday Nights

Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht

More information
6:00 PMJohn Akapo at SKY Waikīkī

As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMChris Botti at Blue Note Hawaii

Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $65-$85

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 12:00 AMThe Bougies & Friends at Hawaiian Brian's

The Bougies will be taking over The Studio at Hawaiian Brian's with their garage pop "tune-sicles." The Chronies will also perform. All ages welcome. Doors open at 8 p.m. All...

Cost: $5

Where:
The Studio at Hawaiian Brian's
1680 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 282-3269
Contact Name: Kelly Bongolan
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 11:00 AMCleaner, Smarter Living Seminar

RevoluSun Smart Home seminars are informational sessions where eco-conscious homeowners, architects and those interested in Smart Home products and solar can learn more about the latest in...

Cost: Free

Where:
RevoluSun Smart Home Innovation Center Showroom
210 Ward Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 10:00 PMNight in Chinatown

Usher in 2017, the Year of the Rooster, with a culmination of events at a Night in Chinatown along  Maunakea, River and Pauahi Streets. Don't forget to attend the Chinese New Year's...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Downtown-Chinatown
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 3:30 PMPolynesian Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 will be forever enshrined into the hall at Polynesian Cultural Center. Enjoy a day filled with aloha, good food and incredible speeches as...

Cost: $25

Where:
Polynesian Cultural Center
, HI


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 1:00 PMCherry Blossom Festival Court Contestants Appearance

Center Court will be in full bloom with a visit from this year’s lovely Cherry Blossom Festival participants. Hosted by the Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce (HJJCC), members of...

Cost: Free

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMUB40

The band’s principle songwriter and venerable vocalist, Ali Campbell, will be joined by exceedingly talented percussionist/trumpeter/vocalist Astro and outstanding keyboardist Mickey Virtue,...

Cost: $69 to $249

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
, HI


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 2:00 AMThe Bougies Present Coachelly 2017

It's that time of the year again! Kelly's (drummer for The Bougies) Birthday Cover Show will be on Friday, January 20 at The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's! This year's lineup is making...

Cost: $5

Where:
The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's
1680 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: The Bougies
Telephone: 277-4668
Contact Name: Jordan Bongolan
Website »

More information
9:00 PMIllenium

There are melodic bass producers, and there is Nick Miller. The Denver-based producer known as Illenium has been turning heads in the dance music community over the past year and for good reason....

Cost: $25

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
10:15 PMWomen's March

The Women’s March will begin on Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Hawai‘i State Capitol. Registration and staging for the march will begin at 9:30 am on the ʻEwa...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hawai‘i State Capitol
415 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: Friends of Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women
Contact Name: Amy
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 12:00 PMWeekly Pearlridge Farmers’ Market

The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMPacific Islands Arts Festival

The 18th annual Pacific Island Arts Festival held at Kapiʻolani Park offers guests the opportunity to enjoy more than 75 Hawaiʻi artists who display their work for sale. Admission is free and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kapiʻolani Park
3840 Paki Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
6:00 PMJohn Akapo at SKY Waikīkī

As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 10:30 PMChris Botti at Blue Note Hawaii

Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00. 

Cost: $65-$85

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Professional Series Database


Cheap Eats 

Cheap Eats

Good food doesn’t have to cost a lot.

 


Hidden Honolulu 

Hidden Honolulu

We bring you the best secrets the city has to offer.

 


23 Ways to Volunteer in Hawai‘i 

23 ways to volunteer in Hawaii.

Here’s our guide to giving back, from removing invasive species to decorating theater sets. 

 


Hawai‘i’s Best Restaurants

Hawaii’s best restaurants - Hale Aina Awards

See the full list of 2016 Hale ‘Aina Award winners.

 


Best of Honolulu 2016

Best of Honolulu 2016

Discover all the Best of Honolulu winners.

 


20 Great O‘ahu Hikes

Great Oahu Hikes

Explore 20 great adventures that offer beautiful vistas, waterfalls and more.

 

 

 

Kahala Mall

Edit ModuleShow Tags