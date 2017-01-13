Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...
Cost: Free with admission
Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Haunama Bay film showing: National Geographic's "Inside the Pod" (2010, 50 minutes). Please arrive at 2:45 p.m. The showing is free, but there is a $1 parking fee per vehicle. Call...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom
, HI
Telephone: 397-5840
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 979-7591
This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
The holidays may be over but that doesn’t mean your shopping is complete. Stop by Windward Mall for its first-ever After-Holiday Sidewalk Sale and get something for yourself and anyone you...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
Pearlridge is proud to host “Comic Jam Hawaiʻi,” a regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown Center Court
ʻAiea, HI
View a smorgasbord of performances which include dance, music, puppetry, theatre and even a live podcast. Check out the line up at www.oahufringe.com/fringe-2017. Shows...
Cost: $10
Where:
The ARTS at Marks Garage
1159 Nu'uanu Ave
Honolulu, HI
Sponsor: O'ahu Fringe Festival
The King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center hosts a new pop-up exhibition from the National Archives, The Bill of Rights and You, commemorating the 225th anniversary of the ratification of...
Cost: Free
Where:
Aliʻiolani Hale
417 South King Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
Sponsor: King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center
Telephone: 539-4995
Contact Name: Teri Skillman
Kupu is hosting its 9th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service. Volunteers will be tasked with beautifying the area by removing trash and debris from trails, cutting down overgrown vegetation...
Cost: Free
Where:
Diamond Head State Monument
, HI
Sponsor: KUPU
Telephone: 808-285-7272
Contact Name: Marissa Villegas
Acclaimed pianist Wu Han, co-artistic director of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, performs in a program including Philippe Gaubert’s Medailles Antiques, Malcolm...
Cost: $35-$45
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 979-7591
With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center is proud to host a variety of fashion, music, cultural and...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 955-9517
BBC Worldwide North America and Fathom Events present "Sherlock: The Final Problem" in movie theaters nationwide for two nights only: Monday, January 16 and Wednesday, January 18;...
Cost: $15
Where:
Regal Cinemas Dole Cannery 18 IMAX & RPX
735 Iwilei Road
Honolulu, HI
This remake of the 2013 Korean hit Montage is an emotionally charged, gripping thriller. It’s been eight years since John Biswas’s (Amitabh Bachchan) granddaughter Angela was...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Enjoy a night out of shopping and mingling at Dave & Buster's with Honolulu Housewives. Leave the family in to play in the game room, shop network. Not a housewife? That's...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Dave & Buster's Honolulu
1030 Auahi Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Sponsor: Housewives In The City-Honolulu
Contact Name: Sarah Green
Wazir is a tale of two unlikely friends—wheelchair-bound chess grandmaster Pandit Dhar (Amitabh Bachchan) and Anti-Terrorism Squad officer Daanish Ali (Farhan Akhtar). Brought together...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 979-7591
Well-known contemporary jazz trumpeter Chris Botti will perform at Blue Note Hawaii from January 17th-22nd with two sets nightly at 6:30 and 9:00.
Cost: $65-$85
Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 kalakaua ave.
honolulu, HI
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-518-6240
Contact Name: Avery
Get a behind-the-scenes preview of Hawaii Opera Theatre's upcoming production of A Streetcar Named Desire with a lecture and discussion with the stars of the show.
Cost: Free
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Navy Child & Youth Programs will be offering direct care positions throughout Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam CYP centers & PMRF Barking Sands, Kauai. Full-time, part-time and flexible...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hale Koa Hotel
DeRussy Hall
2055 Kalia Road
Honolulu, HI
Steve Aoki is bringing his Dim Mak crew (Autoerotique, Max Styler and more) to Honolulu to drop some sick beats and rock the house.
Cost: $65
Where:
Hawaiʻi Country Club
94-1211 Kunia Road
Wahiawā, HI 96786
Chaminade University is holding auditions for its Spring Musical, “Into the Woods.” Auditions are open to the community and roles are available for all ages. To audition, talent must...
Cost: Free
Where:
Chaminade University
Vi and Loo Theatre
3140 Waiʻalae Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Hawaiʻi VA Loans' free seminar will go over VA Loan eligibility and benefits, an overview of the home buying process, how to purchase a house with less upfront money and more. Attendees can...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hawaiʻi VA Loans
338 Kamokila Blvd. #202
Kapolei, HI
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 979-7591
With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 955-9517
Ocean Friendly Restaurants Hawaiʻi is celebrating certifying 100 restaurants statewide! Since April, it has awarded more than 100 restaurants with the Ocean Friendly Restaurant Certification for...
Cost: $20
Where:
Koko Head Cafe
1145 12th Avenue
#C
Honolulu, HI
Party For A Purpose Fun Raiser to support local chapters of Planned Parenthood, ACLU and the Hawaiʻi LGBT Legacy Foundation. Presented by KTUH 90.1 FM, featuring DJs Mr. Nick, Patrock, Mr....
Cost: $10
Where:
Hula's Bar & Lei Stand
134 Kapahulu Avenue
2nd Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Sponsor: KTUH 90.1 FM
Contact Name: Ellen Meiser
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 979-7591
A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.
Cost: Free
Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI 96825
Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Shivaay (Ajay Devgn) is a fearless Himalayan mountaineer who worships Lord Shiva through the tattoos that cover his body. When his nine year-old daughter Gaura (Abigail Eames) asks to see her...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Local wrestling legends Sultan Ali Khan (Salman Khan) and Aarfa (Anushka Sharma) dream of international fame. When they lock horns, romance blossoms and their dreams and aspirations become...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Paʻakai Marketplace is an innovative event collaboration with PAʻI Foundation, a Hawaiian arts and culture preservation organization. This monthly series embraces and features products made by...
Cost: Free
Where:
SALT at Our Kakaʻako
660 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96813
The inaugural Power To The Positive concert unites local organizations, residents, visitors and artists driven by the desire to better our communities. The event is free to the public and available...
Cost: Free
Where:
Waikīkī Shell
, HI
This evening will honor the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017, the 2016 Polynesian Pro Football Player of the Year and the 2016 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year. ...
Cost: $250
Where:
Hilton Hawaiian Village
, HI
With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 955-9517
It's that time of the year again! Kelly's (drummer for The Bougies) Birthday Cover Show will be on Friday, January 20 at The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's! This year's lineup is making...
Cost: $5
Where:
The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's
1680 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Sponsor: The Bougies
Telephone: 277-4668
Contact Name: Jordan Bongolan
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 979-7591
Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...
Cost: Free
Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht
The Bougies will be taking over The Studio at Hawaiian Brian's with their garage pop "tune-sicles." The Chronies will also perform. All ages welcome. Doors open at 8 p.m. All...
Cost: $5
Where:
The Studio at Hawaiian Brian's
1680 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 282-3269
Contact Name: Kelly Bongolan
RevoluSun Smart Home seminars are informational sessions where eco-conscious homeowners, architects and those interested in Smart Home products and solar can learn more about the latest in...
Cost: Free
Where:
RevoluSun Smart Home Innovation Center Showroom
210 Ward Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Usher in 2017, the Year of the Rooster, with a culmination of events at a Night in Chinatown along Maunakea, River and Pauahi Streets. Don't forget to attend the Chinese New Year's...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Downtown-Chinatown
Honolulu, HI
The Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Class of 2017 will be forever enshrined into the hall at Polynesian Cultural Center. Enjoy a day filled with aloha, good food and incredible speeches as...
Cost: $25
Where:
Polynesian Cultural Center
, HI
Center Court will be in full bloom with a visit from this year’s lovely Cherry Blossom Festival participants. Hosted by the Honolulu Japanese Junior Chamber of Commerce (HJJCC), members of...
Cost: Free
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
The band’s principle songwriter and venerable vocalist, Ali Campbell, will be joined by exceedingly talented percussionist/trumpeter/vocalist Astro and outstanding keyboardist Mickey Virtue,...
Cost: $69 to $249
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
, HI
It's that time of the year again! Kelly's (drummer for The Bougies) Birthday Cover Show will be on Friday, January 20 at The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's! This year's lineup is making...
Cost: $5
Where:
The Studio in Hawaiian Brian's
1680 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Sponsor: The Bougies
Telephone: 277-4668
Contact Name: Jordan Bongolan
There are melodic bass producers, and there is Nick Miller. The Denver-based producer known as Illenium has been turning heads in the dance music community over the past year and for good reason....
Cost: $25
Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 979-7591
The Women’s March will begin on Saturday, January 21 at 10 a.m. on the grounds of the Hawai‘i State Capitol. Registration and staging for the march will begin at 9:30 am on the ʻEwa...
Cost: Free
Where:
Hawai‘i State Capitol
415 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Sponsor: Friends of Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women
Contact Name: Amy
The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
The 18th annual Pacific Island Arts Festival held at Kapiʻolani Park offers guests the opportunity to enjoy more than 75 Hawaiʻi artists who display their work for sale. Admission is free and...
Cost: Free
Where:
Kapiʻolani Park
3840 Paki Avenue
Honolulu, HI
