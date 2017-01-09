Edit ModuleShow Tags
Super CW’s Birthday Bash and Retirement Party

Highlights from Pearl Harbor’s 75th Anniversary

2016 Honolulu Marathon

The Latest
Biting Commentary

First Look: Boa Sushi Café

This Downtown sushi spot is a cut above.
Maria Kanai
2017.01.09 09:00 AM
Promotion

Where Would You Fly if You Won 100,000 Hawaiian Miles?

To celebrate the launch of our new Weekend Picks e-newsletter we are giving away 100,000 Hawaiian Miles.
2017.01.06 02:52 PM
Lei Chic

Your Ultimate Guide to the Best Weekend in Honolulu: January 6–8

Lei Chic’s guide to the weekend’s best events.
Marisa Heung
2017.01.05 05:03 PM
From the Magazine
News & Opinion
Calabash

Could This New Proposal Save the Aging Natatorium from Destruction?

According to the state Historic Preservation Division’s rules, plans made by the city and state to demolish the historic site can’t move forward until all viable alternatives have been ruled out.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.01.05 10:31 AM
Biting Commentary

Now You Can Order Poke with Your Wine at Tamura’s New Restaurant in Kaimukī

The Edge by Tamura’s offers a diverse menu and a wide selection of liquor.
James Charisma
2017.01.05 09:00 AM
Calabash
From the Magazine

These Local Freshmen Saved Their College Newspaper from Going Out of Print

The “Kapi‘o News,” a student-run newspaper at Kapi‘olani Community College, went from nearly shutting down in April 2014 to being revitalized last fall.
CATHERINE TOTH FOX
2017.01.04 04:22 PM
Lei Chic

[Best of 2016] Soothing Smells From Locally Made Incense Will Help You Unwind

Syd Botanica’s Earthy Incense Now at Flotsam & Co.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.04 09:30 AM
Editor's Page
From the Magazine
News & Opinion

Editor’s Page: Speak Up

Survivors share their stories.
Robbie Dingeman
2017.01.04 09:17 AM
Calabash
From the Magazine

These Japanese Amulets Might Bring You Good Luck and Fortune in 2017

Hawai‘i locals incorporate Japanese traditions in their new year’s celebrations.
Honolulu Magazine Staff
2017.01.03 04:29 PM
From the Magazine
Calabash
Arts & Entertainment

The 8 Best Things To Do in January 2017

Make a resolution to spend more time with your family—at a fun run, a New Year’s festival, a special Harry Potter event and more.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.01.03 03:19 PM
Biting Commentary

Feast Your Eyes on Delectable Macarons and More Sweet Treats at this Kaka‘ako Bakery

Flour + Butter opened Nov. 1 at the Imperial Plaza.
Maria Kanai
2017.01.03 03:00 PM
Arts & Entertainment

Don’t Miss Honolulu’s 10th Annual Bollywood Film Festival

Catch the 10th Annual Bollywood Film Festival at the Honolulu Museum of Art Doris Duke Theatre from Jan. 7–22.
Lesa Griffith
2017.01.03 11:09 AM
Feature
From the Magazine

Everything You Need to Know About Local Fruit in Hawai‘i

Fruits are part of our history and culture, a way for us to feel connected to our community. And, if you’ve ever had a ripe mango or sweet tangerine, you know there’s nothing else like it.
Catherine Toth Fox with Katrina Valcourt and Don Wallace
2016.12.30 12:27 PM
From the Magazine

The Best Lawyers in Hawai‘i 2017

As the number of legal practice areas here—90!—attests, life is complicated. But there’s no need to face those complications without an advocate.
2016.12.30 12:11 PM
Arts & Entertainment

7 Ways to Kick-Start Your New Year

See the first sunrise of 2017, eat osechi and other reasonable resolutions.
Maria Kanai
2016.12.30 10:00 AM
Afterthoughts
From the Magazine

Afterthoughts: All Backed Up

Seriously, Hawai‘i—why?
Michael Keany
2016.12.30 09:00 AM
Real Estate

The Latest Trend in Honolulu Living? “Right-Sizing”

More couples are selling their larger homes in favor of condos in downtown Honolulu.
Rachel Ross
2016.12.29 05:08 PM
Biting Commentary

6 Essential Winter Cocktails to Keep Your Spirits Up This Season

These local cocktails will help you brave the chilly Hawaiian winter.
Jennifer Fiedler
2016.12.29 01:44 PM
Lei Chic

[Best of 2016] Kaua‘i Dry Goods’ Charming Paper Products

This Garden Isle gal’s got some serious cute-making skills.
Natalie Schack
2016.12.29 09:30 AM
News & Opinion

5 Places President Barack Obama was Spotted Hanging with the Locals in 2016

Here are a few places where people have run into President Obama during his current trip to Hawai‘i.
Enjy El-Kadi
2016.12.28 03:27 PM
Lei Chic

[Best of 2016] Local Artist Creates Earthy Ceramic Pieces Inspired by Hawai‘i’s Beautiful Landscape

There’s something downright serene about these earthy little pieces.
Natalie Schack
2016.12.28 01:30 PM

Promotions
Promotion

Where Would You Fly if You Won 100,000 Hawaiian Miles?

To celebrate the launch of our new Weekend Picks e-newsletter we are giving away 100,000 Hawaiian Miles.
2017.01.06 02:52 PM
Promotion

Don’t Miss Out on Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.16 12:00 PM
Promotion

Maryknoll School Creates Lifelong Learners

(Sponsored) An excellent education from K–12 shapes Hawai‘i’s next generation of learners, leaders and global citizens of character.
2016.12.09 09:30 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 58 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.12.08 05:45 PM
Promotion

Celebrate the Season with Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.06 09:30 AM
Promotion

One Hundred Years: Giving Then and Now, for the Future

(Sponsored) As its centennial year draws to a close, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation looks forward to the next hundred years.
2016.11.30 10:24 AM
Promotion

A Realtor® is the Key to Your New Home

(Sponsored) There are many reasons to work with a Realtor®, especially since Honolulu is one of the hottest—and most expensive—real estate markets in the country.
2016.11.11 09:00 AM
Promotion

Five Fun Facts about Oahu Dermatology & Their Open House

(Sponsored) A new procedure helps patients on their fitness journey.
2016.11.07 09:00 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 40 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.11.04 09:00 AM

This Week In Honolulu

January 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 2:00 PMButchers & Brews: A Nose to Tail Butchery Demo

This will be an afternoon of bringing together local craft beer brewed by Aloha Beer Co., along with a nose-to tail-butchery demonstration by world-famous Tuscan Butcher Riccardo Ricci, using...

Cost: $100

Where:
Aloha Beer Company
700 Queen Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
2:00 PM - 3:00 PMOkinawan Music

Okinawan Music by President/Director Grant “Sandaa” Murata and members of the Afuso Ryu Koten Ongaku Kenkyu Choichi Kai USA.

Cost: Free

Where:
East-West Center Gallery, John A. Burns Hall
1601 East-West Road
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 944-7177
Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 4:00 PMHanauma Bay Seminar: Counting Whales and Dolphins in Hawaiian Waters

Finding mobile needles in a moving haystack: counting whales and dolphins in Hawaiian waters, by Amanda Bradford, NOAA Cetacean Research Team. Please arrive at 2:45 p.m. The presentation is...

Cost: Free

Where:
Hanauma Bay Nature Preserve, Education Alcove Classroom
, HI


Telephone: 397-5840

More information
5:30 PM - 9:00 PMTraveling Plate Oʻahu

The Traveling Plate, a statewide culinary tour, celebrates the 70th Anniversary of Easter Seals Hawaiʻi’s legacy in the Hawaiian Islands. On January 8, join Easter Seals Hawaiʻi at...

Cost: $175

Where:
Restaurant Senia
75 N. King St.
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 9:30 PMCelebrate Elvis's Birthday with "The King!"

Celebrate the King’s birthday with gourmet dinner, super premium beverages, dazzling new Rock-A-Hula show and an exciting Meet-and-Greet. All dinner guests will receive a special...

Cost: $109 to $185

Where:
Royal Hawaiian Theater
Building B, 4th Floor
2201
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: (808)-629-7469
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 7:30 PMMele Mai Paki Lima Handbell Concert

Celebrate the holiday season with the joyous sounds of Christmas handbells.

Cost: Free

Where:
Christ Lutheran Church
95-1361 Meheula Parkway
Mililani, HI  96789
View map »


Sponsor: Mele Mai Paki Lima
Telephone: 295-2107
Contact Name: Karen Carlisle
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMBanjo

Tarrat (Riteish Deshmukh) is on a mission—to put the spotlight on the banjo in the colorful streets of Mumbai. Together with his bandmates Grease (Dharmesh Yelande), Paper (Aditya Kumar) and...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMChance The Rapper

Chance The Rapper has been tearing it up on shows such as Saturday Night Live, Ellen Degeneres and Jimmy Fallon, and he is now bringing his live show to Honolulu on January 7 and 8.

Cost: $45 to $65

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Arena
777 Ward Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 2:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMTycho

Enjoy intelligent-experimiental-electronic-groovy-alternative music by Tycho. Ages 18 and older welcome.

Cost: $20 to $35

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
8:30 AM - 10:30 AMMokichi Okada Association Hawaiʻi Healthy Monday Wellness Activities

Experience purifying and flower therapies, as well as the Japanese Bontemae tea ceremony. Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23, and Feb. 13 and 27 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Uptown, second level fronting American...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
ʻAiea, HI


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 1:30 PMKeiki Hula Show at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center is proud to host a variety of fashion, music, cultural and...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMDanny & Nicholas Kaleikini

Danny Kaleikini (vox) and Nicholas Kaleikini (saxophone) will perform at the Blue Note Hawaii on January 9, 2017 with two sets at 6:30pm and 9pm. 

Cost: $15-$35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaii
2335 Kalakaua Ave.
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaii
Telephone: 808-777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
3:00 PM - 3:45 PMHalau Laulea at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMG-Love at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Alternative hip hop blues band G-Love will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 8, with two sets; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and are available at...

Cost: $20 to $40

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMKyle Eastwood at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

American jazz bass musician Kyle Eastwood will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi from January 10 to January 14. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at bluenotehawaii.com. A 15 percent...

Cost: $25 to $45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
12:30 PM - 1:45 PMDance Masterclass with New York Choreographer/Performer Molissa Fenley

New York-based experienced choreographer and performer, Molissa Fenley will be teaching a Dance Masterclass right here at UH Manoa....

Cost: Free

Where:
UHM Dance Building
1820 Edmondson Road, off Maile Way
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: UHM Department of Theatre & Dance
Telephone: (808) 956-3264
Contact Name: Peiling Kao
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMG-Love at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Alternative hip hop blues band G-Love will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 8, with two sets; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and are available at...

Cost: $20 to $40

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 11:45 AMRoyal Hawaiian Band at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 7:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMKyle Eastwood at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

American jazz bass musician Kyle Eastwood will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi from January 10 to January 14. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at bluenotehawaii.com. A 15 percent...

Cost: $25 to $45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMBaar Baar Dekho

Math genius Jai Verma (Sidharth Malhorta) is living the life—he has a promising career and the perfect girlfriend in Diya Kapoor (Katrina Kaif). But when marriage enters into the mix,...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMG-Love at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Alternative hip hop blues band G-Love will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 8, with two sets; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and are available at...

Cost: $20 to $40

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMAe Dil Hai Mushkil

In this story of unrequited love Ayan Sanger (Ranbir Kapoor) is the sweet, quirky son of an industrialist, who nurtures a hidden passion for singing. Alizeh Khan (Anushka Sharma) is the charming...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 11:00 PMO'ahu Fringe Festival

View a smorgasbord of performances which include dance, music, puppetry, theatre and even a live podcast. Check out the line up at www.oahufringe.com/fringe-2017. Shows...

Cost: $10

Where:
The ARTS at Marks Garage
1159 Nu'uanu Ave
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Sponsor: O'ahu Fringe Festival
Website »

More information
6:00 PMJohn Akapo at SKY Waikīkī

As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMKyle Eastwood at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

American jazz bass musician Kyle Eastwood will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi from January 10 to January 14. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at bluenotehawaii.com. A 15 percent...

Cost: $25 to $45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
7:30 PMTidal Surge

The seas rise, swallowing the world. At the ends of the earth, three generations of women fight for their lives. Inspired by ancient myths and modern shifts, this show posits what will happen to...

Cost: $10

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMYoung the Giant

See Young the Giant live at The Republik, Jan. 12 and 13.

Cost: $35

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PMGame of Thrones: The Musical

A massively inappropriate children's show for adults featuring vocabulary lessons, spoilers, incest, moral lessons, betrayal and truly terrible puppet-on-puppet violence. All is not well in...

Cost: $10

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PMThe Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses

Symphony of the Goddesses brings Zelda fans and symphony goers alike a multimedia experience presenting over 30 years of music from The Legend of Zelda franchise, including titles such as Ocarina...

Cost: $35 - $90

Where:
Neal S Blaisdell Concert Hall
777 Ward Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: Jason Michael Paul Entertainment
Website »

More information
6:00 PMThe Boy Who Loved Puppets

This solo toy theater performance is about a boy following his dreams to become the best puppet maker and puppeteer despite the challenges and difficulties. It is inspired by a true story of a...

Cost: $10

Where:
The ARTS at Marks Garage
1159 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMG-Love at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Alternative hip hop blues band G-Love will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 8, with two sets; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and are available at...

Cost: $20 to $40

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 10:30 PMThe Legend of Zelda: Symphony of the Goddesses

Symphony of the Goddesses brings Zelda fans and symphony goers alike a multimedia experience presenting over 30 years of music from The Legend of Zelda franchise, including titles such as Ocarina...

Cost: $35 - $90

Where:
Neal S Blaisdell Concert Hall
777 Ward Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: Jason Michael Paul Entertainment
Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 2:00 AMBar Elixrs Fresh Friday Nights

Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht

More information
6:00 PMJohn Akapo at SKY Waikīkī

As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMKyle Eastwood at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

American jazz bass musician Kyle Eastwood will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi from January 10 to January 14. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at bluenotehawaii.com. A 15 percent...

Cost: $25 to $45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
7:30 PMTidal Surge

The seas rise, swallowing the world. At the ends of the earth, three generations of women fight for their lives. Inspired by ancient myths and modern shifts, this show posits what will happen to...

Cost: $10

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMYoung the Giant

See Young the Giant live at The Republik, Jan. 12 and 13.

Cost: $35

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PMGame of Thrones: The Musical

A massively inappropriate children's show for adults featuring vocabulary lessons, spoilers, incest, moral lessons, betrayal and truly terrible puppet-on-puppet violence. All is not well in...

Cost: $10

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:00 PMSmart Home Open House

RevoluSun Smart Home, Hawaiʻi’s premier solar and Smart Home solutions provider, hosts a Smart Home Open House Saturday, January 14. With the popularity and success of solar open houses in...

Cost: Free

Where:
Mariner's Cove, Hawaiʻi Kai
7130 Kamilo Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMDiscoverArt January

Second Saturday’s DiscoverArt provides opportunities for people of all ages to experience and learn about art. It’s also a showcase for artists to share their craft. Typical offerings...

Cost: Free

Where:
Downtown-Chinatown
, HI

More information
5:00 PM - 12:00 AMSALT Bar Crawl Featuring Firestone Walker Beer

Join the first-ever Firestone SALT Bar Crawl featuring Village Bottle Shop & Tasting Room, Moku Kitchen and Bevy. This is the first time Firestone Walker beer will be...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
SALT at Our Kakaʻako
660 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 8:00 PMOpening Reception: The Year of the Cock 2017

"The Year of the Cock 2017" features drawings and photographs by Paul Nagano.

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallery on the Pali, First Unitarian Church of Honolulu
2500 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 737-9429
Contact Name: Paul Nagano

More information
6:00 PMHaunted Hawaiʻi

For thirty years, local people have told storyteller Jeff Gere their bizarre, true, supernatural experiences. In this show, Jeff shares his favorites. Hear how a stone came to life to prevent a...

Cost: $10

Where:
The ARTS at Marks Garage
1159 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMG-Love at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Alternative hip hop blues band G-Love will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi on January 8, with two sets; one at 6:30 p.m. and another at 9 p.m. Tickets range from $20 to $40 and are available at...

Cost: $20 to $40

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 10:00 PMLocals Only Beer Dinner

Enjoy a night of eating and drinking as five local chefs create dishes to pair with five locally brewed beers, from five different breweries.

Cost: $99

Where:
Square Barrels
1001 Bishop Street
Suite 108
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMThe Naked & Famous

Los Angeles-based New Zealanders The Naked & Famous are currently writing and recording their third album and preparing for an early 2016 return to the stage with their first appearances of the...

Cost: $36

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Born and raised in Honolulu, DJ Toma's passion for music took him to Carnegie Hall at the age of 13. Having deejayed for celebrity parties (LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Kim Kardashian, to...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 979-7591
Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 12:00 PMWeekly Pearlridge Farmers’ Market

The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 9:00 PMAfter-Holiday Sidewalk Sale

The holidays may be over but that doesn’t mean your shopping is complete. Stop by Windward Mall for its first-ever After-Holiday Sidewalk Sale and get something for yourself and anyone you...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
6:00 PMJohn Akapo at SKY Waikīkī

As a young guitarist and singer who grew up in the era of West Coast Gangster Rap and Alternative Rock, "Bigg John's" influences also range from Nirvana to Metallica, N.W.A. to Boo...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Avenue, 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMKyle Eastwood at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

American jazz bass musician Kyle Eastwood will perform at the Blue Note Hawaiʻi from January 10 to January 14. Tickets range from $25 to $45 and are available at bluenotehawaii.com. A 15 percent...

Cost: $25 to $45

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Outrigger Waikīkī Beach Resort
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Marco
Website »

More information
7:30 PMTidal Surge

The seas rise, swallowing the world. At the ends of the earth, three generations of women fight for their lives. Inspired by ancient myths and modern shifts, this show posits what will happen to...

Cost: $10

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PMGame of Thrones: The Musical

A massively inappropriate children's show for adults featuring vocabulary lessons, spoilers, incest, moral lessons, betrayal and truly terrible puppet-on-puppet violence. All is not well in...

Cost: $10

Where:
NextDoor
43 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

