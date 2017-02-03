Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags

MORE »Party Pics

2017 Punahou Carnival

19 of Our Favorite Moments from HONOLULU Fashion Week 2016

2017 Sony Open in Hawai‘i: Second Round

Edit ModuleShow Tags

The Latest
Party Pics

2017 Punahou Carnival

The Punahou Carnival kicked off on Friday, Feb. 3. This year’s theme: “Back to the ’50s.”
Kelli Bullock
2017.02.03 05:37 PM
Calabash
From the Magazine

Learn Beautiful D.I.Y. Floral Décor with This Local Botanical Guide

This new book by Paiko’s founder is a guide to gathering and arranging Hawai‘i’s flora.
HONOLULU Magazine Staff
2017.02.03 04:34 PM
Arts & Entertainment
Quote Unquote
From the Magazine

Quote Unquote: What it’s Really Like Working for Hawai‘i’s Only Carnival

Since he was 12, Scott Fernandez has worked at E.K. Fernandez, Hawai‘i’s only nationally recognized circus.
Interview by James Charisma
2017.02.03 01:34 PM
News & Opinion

Twitter is Going Nuts Over Barack Obama’s Backward Hat and Rubbah Slippahs

Vacation mode: activate.
Robbie Dingeman
2017.02.03 11:00 AM
Travel & Outdoors
Oahu Hike of the Month

Oʻahu Hike of the Month: Moanalua Valley Trail

Also known as Kamananui Valley Road, this relaxing trail is great for the whole family. 
Lennie Omalza
2017.02.03 10:33 AM
Biting Commentary
Food & Dining

5 Edible Pairings to Woo Your Date’s Heart (and Stomach) This Valentine’s Day

Where to go and what to buy to really, really impress your date.
Maria Kanai
2017.02.03 10:08 AM
Arts & Entertainment

Your Ultimate Guide to the 2017 Punahou Carnival

This year’s Punahou Carnival takes place Friday, Feb. 3 and Saturday, Feb. 4. Here’s your guide to where to park, what to eat and everything in between.
Enjy El-Kadi
2017.02.02 09:00 AM
Arts & Entertainment
Calabash
From the Magazine

The 8 Best Things To Do in February 2017

Love is in the air this month, with Michael Bolton, Journey, free dogs, a magic show and more.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.02.01 05:24 PM
Lei Chic

9 Love Notes to Send for Valentine’s Day

We've got your V-Day mail winners right here.
Natalie Schack
2017.02.01 04:30 PM
News & Opinion

Watch Mesmerizing Video of the Kīlauea “Firehose” Lava Spewing into Sea

Pele puts on a fiery show.
Diane Lee
2017.02.01 11:52 AM
Food & Dining
Fun
Arts & Entertainment

Your Guide to the Perfect Weekend: February 3–5

A lineup of this weekend’s best events.
Marisa Heung
2017.02.01 09:30 AM
Biting Commentary
Food & Dining

7 Buzzworthy Local Honey Products

Here are some of our favorite products using locally made honey in Hawai‘i.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.02.01 09:00 AM
Editor's Page
From the Magazine

Editor’s Page: Explore

Cooking up an adventure.
Robbie Dingeman
2017.02.01 09:00 AM
Lei Chic

Hawai‘i Medicinal’s Eco-Fun-in-the-Sun Products

Because it just feels bright.
Natalie Schack
2017.01.31 09:30 AM
Arts & Entertainment
Web

7 Absolutely Free Honolulu Events to Check Out in February 2017

No need to break the bank—have a little fun for free this month.
Lennie Omalza
2017.01.31 09:00 AM
Biting Commentary

Hale ‘Aina Happenings in January

Check out the latest news from some of our Hale ‘Aina Award-winning restaurants.
Katrina Valcourt
2017.01.30 09:00 AM
Biting Commentary

First Look: Ravish at The Modern Honolulu

Ravish, the newest farm-to-table foodie destination, replaces Morimoto Waikīkī.
Michele Aucello
2017.01.27 12:10 PM
Promotion

Enter Your Keiki's Artwork in Shriners' Under the Sea Art Contest

(Sponsored) Your child's art could become part of Shriners' history.
2017.01.27 09:30 AM
From the Magazine
Feature
Food & Dining

The Pig & The Lady: From Farmers Market Pop-Up to the City’s Hottest Restaurant

Chef Andrew Le’s innovative cuisine has won acclaim both locally and nationally. And he’s just getting started.
Mari Taketa
2017.01.27 09:00 AM
Biting Commentary

8 Chinese New Year Foods You’ll Need to Eat for Good Luck in 2017

You don’t need to be Chinese to celebrate.
Diane Lee
2017.01.26 09:30 AM
Feature
From the Magazine
Food & Dining

Everything You Need to Know About Eating at an Izakaya

Here are a few tips to help you navigate your way through these Japanese taverns.
Catherine Toth Fox
2017.01.25 03:37 PM

MORE »

Edit ModuleShow Tags

Promotions
Promotion

Enter Your Keiki's Artwork in Shriners' Under the Sea Art Contest

(Sponsored) Your child's art could become part of Shriners' history.
2017.01.27 09:30 AM
Promotion

Reimagine Your Home at Na Lama Kukui

Your well-designed life starts here.
2017.01.19 08:33 AM
Promotion

This Elegant Kahala Retreat is Home of the Week

(Sponsored) Privately-gated, 5-bed/5.2-bath home affords comfort and style.
2017.01.13 09:06 AM
Promotion

Where Would You Fly if You Won 100,000 Hawaiian Miles?

To celebrate the launch of our new Weekend Picks e-newsletter we are giving away 100,000 Hawaiian Miles.
2017.01.06 02:52 PM
Promotion

Don’t Miss Out on Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.16 12:00 PM
Promotion

Maryknoll School Creates Lifelong Learners

(Sponsored) An excellent education from K–12 shapes Hawai‘i’s next generation of learners, leaders and global citizens of character.
2016.12.09 09:30 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 58 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.12.08 05:45 PM
Promotion

Celebrate the Season with Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.06 09:30 AM
Promotion

One Hundred Years: Giving Then and Now, for the Future

(Sponsored) As its centennial year draws to a close, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation looks forward to the next hundred years.
2016.11.30 10:24 AM

More »

Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit ModuleShow Tags
Edit Module

Subscribe to Honolulu

Honolulu Magazine February 2017
              Print Edition » Digital Edition »               Table of Contents Manage Subscription Give a Gift
Edit ModuleShow Tags
 
 Edit ModuleShow Tags

This Week In Honolulu

February 2017

Today
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMMiss Sharon Jones!

Sharon Jones says she was told she was “too short, too fat, too black and too old” to be a performer. The powerhouse soul singer finally began to find her place in the spotlight when...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PMBrahms Double Concerto

Indulge in the music of Brahms as the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) features two of its own musicians (Concertmaster Ignace "Iggy" Jang and Principal Cellist Mark Votapek) in the...

Cost: $34 to $92

Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI


Website »

More information
9:45 AM - 2:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMComic Jam Hawaiʻi

Pearlridge is proud to host “Comic Jam Hawaiʻi,” a regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown Center Court
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
7:15 PMKarrin Allyson at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

See Karin Allyson live in concert, Feb. 2 to 5.

Cost: $15 to $35

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96826
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Angela
Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 9:45 PMYellowman

"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...

Cost: $20 to $30

Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMSteel Pulse

Steel Pulse may have explored various styles of music since they started out in 1975, but when it comes to the message, the UK’s Grammy award-winning reggae band has remained close to its...

Cost: $37.50

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMMarc Cohn at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi from February 6 to 9, with two sets nightly, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. A 15 percent kamaʻāina discount is available for local...

Cost: $35 to $65

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 4:00 PMDaughters of the Dust

At the dawn of the 20th century, a multigenerational Gullah family—part of the community on the Sea Islands off the Southeastern United States—struggle to maintain its cultural heritage...

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 2:00 PMEarth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby

The exhibition Earth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby highlights the diverse work by esteemed and internationally recognized contemporary ceramics artist Wayne Higby....

Cost: Free

Where:
University of Hawai‘i Art Gallery
UH Mānoa Campus
2535 McCarthy Mall
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
7:30 PM - 8:30 PMLOON by WONDERHEADS

University of Hawai‘i Presents LOON by WONDERHEADS. Acclaimed physical theatre company and mask imagineers the WONDERHEADS bring you a love story that whisks a man to the moon and back!...

Cost: $10 to $25

Where:
Orvis Auditorium
2411 Dole Street
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Outreach College
Telephone: 956-8246
Contact Name: SheenRu Yong
Website »

More information
8:00 PMUnderoath

Underoath is a Grammy-nominated, Tampa-based sextet who released their final album, Ø (Disambiguation), in 2010. They announced a farewell tour in late 2012 as well as a career-spanning...

Cost: $36

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMMarc Cohn at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi from February 6 to 9, with two sets nightly, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. A 15 percent kamaʻāina discount is available for local...

Cost: $35 to $65

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
2:30 PM - 7:00 PMFarmer's Market at Windward Mall

This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...

Cost: Free to Attend

Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI  96744
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMMarc Cohn at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi from February 6 to 9, with two sets nightly, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. A 15 percent kamaʻāina discount is available for local...

Cost: $35 to $65

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMDreams Are Colder Than Death

Arthur Jafa, the pioneering cinematographer of Daughters of the Dust, examines what it means to be black in America. Fifty years have passed since the fabled March on Washington, where Dr....

Cost: $8-$10

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 808-532-8768
Website »

More information
3:30 PM - 4:30 PMReception for Earth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby

The exhibition Earth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby highlights the diverse work by esteemed and internationally recognized contemporary ceramics artist Wayne Higby....

Cost: Free

Where:
University of Hawai‘i Art Gallery
UH Mānoa Campus
2535 McCarthy Mall
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 5:30 PMRejuvenating Rhythms - Feel the Groove!

An interactive, astonishingly powerful, exhilarating concert and workshop with four-time Grammy award-winner and world music legend Glen Velez, as well as critically acclaimed rhythm jazz vocalist...

Cost: $25

Where:
Honolulu Myohoji
2003 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Sponsor: Sounding Joy Music Therapy, Inc. / Hawaii Senior Life Enrichment Association
Telephone: 593-2620
Contact Name: Keiko Kajiwara
Website »

More information
4:30 PM - 5:30 PMLight Falling on Grass: A Public Lecture by Wayne Higby

The exhibition Earth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby highlights the diverse work by esteemed and internationally recognized contemporary ceramics artist Wayne Higby....

Cost: Free

Where:
UH Mānoa Campus
Art Building, Room 101
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMMarc Cohn at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi from February 6 to 9, with two sets nightly, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. A 15 percent kamaʻāina discount is available for local...

Cost: $35 to $65

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
6:30 PMEvening Extraordinaire at 53 By the Sea

Renowned Japanese chef Kunio Tokuoka pairs up with Alan Wong to present Evening Extraordinaire, a seven-course dinner featuring cuisine by the two industry leaders, at 53 By the Sea. Tokuoka has...

Cost: $350

Where:
53 by the Sea
53 Ahui Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 536-5353

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 2:00 AMBar Elixrs Fresh Friday Nights

Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMMarc Cohn at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi from February 6 to 9, with two sets nightly, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. A 15 percent kamaʻāina discount is available for local...

Cost: $35 to $65

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
6:30 PMEvening Extraordinaire at 53 By the Sea

Renowned Japanese chef Kunio Tokuoka pairs up with Alan Wong to present Evening Extraordinaire, a seven-course dinner featuring cuisine by the two industry leaders, at 53 By the Sea. Tokuoka has...

Cost: $350

Where:
53 by the Sea
53 Ahui Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 536-5353

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 1:30 PM6th Annual International ʻUkulele Contest

The contest invites amateur ʻukulele players from across the world to compete at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center's Royal Grove Stage from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ʻUkulele players of all...

Cost: Free

Where:
Royal Hawaiian Center
2201 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 7:00 PMMeet the Beauty Biologist: Raffaele Ruberto

Head over to Ala Moana Center to meet the "beauty biologist," Raffaele Ruberto. Ruberto will be hosting a product training, followed by a stay & play event at the store. A...

Cost: Free

Where:
Nordstrom
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 953-6100
Website »

More information
11:00 AM - 3:00 PMSecond Saturday: Hawaii Watercolor Society

Let the galleries and talented artists from the Hawai‘i Watercolor Society guide you as you create your own Visual Ode to Love.

Cost: Free

Where:
Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street.
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: (808) 586-0300
Website »

More information
1:00 PM - 3:00 PMArt & Racial Justice: Conversation with Patrisse Cullors, Co-founder of Black Lives Matter

This event includes a talk with Patrisse Cullors, the Hawai'i premiere of I Am Not Your Negro, and a reception. 

Cost: $15-$20

Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 9:00 PMArt + Flea in Mililani

Shop from massive selection of independent labels and emerging talent in Mililani.

Cost: Free

Where:
Mililani Rec. Center 4
95-1101 Ainamakua Drive
Mililani, HI  96789
View map »


Telephone: 440-2605
Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 10:00 PM"Swing Back to the '40" Dinner, Dance, and Silent Auction

This night will benefit Special Operations Warrior Foundation featuring a silent auction. Partake in a night of charity and dancing. "Mike Lewis and Friends Big Band" will be playing the...

Cost: $75-$1000

Where:
Pacific Aviation Museum
319 Lexington Blvd
Honolulu, HI  96818
View map »


Sponsor: Swing Back to the 40s
Telephone: 808-729-7770
Contact Name: Alexander Warrick
Website »

More information
9:00 PMZomboy

Zomboy is Joshua Mellody, a sound engineer whose aggressive, bloodthirsty tracks range from stadium­-ready dubstep to drum'n'bass and electro ­house. Born in a small town near...

Cost: $30

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 AM - 12:00 PMWeekly Pearlridge Farmers’ Market

The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...

Cost: Free

Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 11:00 PMMarc Cohn at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi from February 6 to 9, with two sets nightly, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. A 15 percent kamaʻāina discount is available for local...

Cost: $35 to $65

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Box Office
Website »

More information
7:30 PMThe Fox on the Fairway

"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times.  “Golf and sex are the...

Cost: $25 to $50

Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMBuffalo’ed

Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...

Cost: $5 to $25

Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

Show More...
Show Less...
Edit ModuleShow Tags

Searchable Databases


Cheap Eats 

Cheap Eats

Good food doesn’t have to cost a lot.

 


Hidden Honolulu 

Hidden Honolulu

We bring you the best secrets the city has to offer.

 


23 Ways to Volunteer in Hawai‘i 

23 ways to volunteer in Hawaii.

Here’s our guide to giving back, from removing invasive species to decorating theater sets. 

 


Hawai‘i’s Best Restaurants

Hawaii’s best restaurants - Hale Aina Awards

See the full list of 2016 Hale ‘Aina Award winners.

 


Best of Honolulu 2016

Best of Honolulu 2016

Discover all the Best of Honolulu winners.

 


20 Great O‘ahu Hikes

Great Oahu Hikes

Explore 20 great adventures that offer beautiful vistas, waterfalls and more.
 

 

Kahala Mall

Edit ModuleShow Tags