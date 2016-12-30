Edit ModuleShow Tags
Pearl Harbor 75th Anniversary

President Obama, Japan Prime Minister Abe Make Historic Appearance at Pearl Harbor

Highlights from Pearl Harbor’s 75th Anniversary

2016 ‘Iolani School Hosts World War II Veterans on Campus

The Latest
From the Magazine
Feature

Everything You Need to Know About Local Fruit in Hawai‘i

Fruits are part of our history and culture, a way for us to feel connected to our community. And, if you’ve ever had a ripe mango or sweet tangerine, you know there’s nothing else like it.
Catherine Toth Fox with Katrina Valcourt and Don Wallace
2016.12.30 12:27 PM
Arts & Entertainment

7 Ways to Kick-Start Your New Year

See the first sunrise of 2017, eat osechi and other reasonable resolutions.
Maria Kanai
2016.12.30 10:00 AM
Real Estate

The Latest Trend in Honolulu Living? “Right-Sizing”

More couples are selling their larger homes in favor of condos in downtown Honolulu.
Rachel Ross
2016.12.29 05:08 PM
Biting Commentary

6 Essential Winter Cocktails to Keep Your Spirits Up This Season

These local cocktails will help you brave the chilly Hawaiian winter.
Jennifer Fiedler
2016.12.29 01:44 PM
Lei Chic

[Best of 2016] Kaua‘i Dry Goods’ Charming Paper Products

This Garden Isle gal’s got some serious cute-making skills.
Natalie Schack
2016.12.29 09:30 AM
News

5 Places President Barack Obama was Spotted Hanging with the Locals in 2016

Here are a few places where people have run into President Obama during his current trip to Hawai‘i.
Enjy El-Kadi
2016.12.28 03:27 PM
Lei Chic

[Best of 2016] Local Artist Creates Earthy Ceramic Pieces Inspired by Hawai‘i’s Beautiful Landscape

There’s something downright serene about these earthy little pieces.
Natalie Schack
2016.12.28 01:30 PM
Pearl Harbor
News

President Obama, Japan Prime Minister Abe Make Historic Appearance at Pearl Harbor

President Barack Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzō Abe emphasize power of reconciliation.
Robbie Dingeman
2016.12.27 07:24 PM
Lei Chic

[Best of 2016] We’re Swooning Over Pretty Holly Saori Calligraphy

Here comes the bride—with calligraphy products we’ll all fall in love with.
Natalie Schack
2016.12.27 11:00 AM
Biting Commentary

Bar Elixrs in Downtown Honolulu Offers Authentic Mexican Food and Chill Vibes

With black curtained windows and low leather couches, Bar Elixrs is more low-key lounge than “Honolulu’s Hottest New Party Spot.”
James Charisma
2016.12.27 09:00 AM
News

What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Christmas 2016

Your guide to which Honolulu City and County services will be available or suspended in observance of Christmas on Dec. 25 and Dec. 26, 2016.
Enjy El-Kadi
2016.12.23 10:17 AM
Party Pics

Super CW’s Birthday Bash and Retirement Party

Trend-setting nightlife blogger, DJ and larger-than-life personality Christa Wittmier celebrated her birthday and retirement with a huge blowout party at the Hawai‘i Events Center on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
Colin Cross
2016.12.22 04:59 PM
Lei Chic

[Best of 2016] 2 D.I.Y., All-Natural Face Mask Recipes

Indigo Elixir’s Deanna Rose lays her au natural knowledge on thick.
Natalie Schack
2016.12.22 04:00 PM
Biting Commentary

Hale ‘Aina Happenings in December

Check out the latest news from some of our Hale ‘Aina Award-winning restaurants.
Katrina Valcourt
2016.12.22 03:20 PM
From the Magazine
Food & Dining

Meet the Power Couple Behind 3 Popular Honolulu Gastropubs

The owners behind Real, Brew’d and Palate, Lisa Kim and Troy Terorotua, have spent the past five years perfecting their formula.
Mari Taketa
2016.12.22 02:16 PM
News

There’s a New Coral Reef Fish Named After President Barack Obama

Meet the president’s fishy side.
Diane Lee
2016.12.21 04:42 PM
Real Estate

Another Urban Honolulu Project is About to Sell Out

New, affordable and market-rate housing projects in Honolulu are selling out fast.
Rachel Ross
2016.12.21 03:22 PM
Feature
From the Magazine

The End of an Era: Hawai‘i’s Last Sugar Mill Closes Forever

Hawai‘i’s last sugar mill closes this month on Maui. It’s the end of an era, and the beginning of a whole new set of challenges for Hawai‘i agriculture.
Michael Keany
2016.12.21 02:43 PM
Style
From the Magazine

Dolce & Gabbana’s New Handbags are Your Favorite Fairy Tales Come to Life

Available at the Italian design house’s new Honolulu boutique, the accessories come finished with hand-painted artwork, enamel flowers and glimmering crystals so charming it’s impossible to decide which is the fairest of all.
Brie Thalmann
2016.12.21 02:41 PM
Arts & Entertainment

These Are a Few of HONOLULU Staffers’ Favorite Things

What’s on our Christmas list? Here are a few gifts we’re giving (or we’d love to get) this holiday season.
HONOLULU Magazine Staff
2016.12.21 12:32 PM
Lei Chic

6 Ideas For Impressive Last-Minute Gifts

Fake it since you didn’t make it (the deadline before Christmas, that is).
Natalie Schack
2016.12.21 09:15 AM

Party Pics

Super CW’s Birthday Bash and Retirement Party

Highlights from Pearl Harbor’s 75th Anniversary

2016 Honolulu Marathon

Promotions
Promotion

Don’t Miss Out on Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.16 12:00 PM
Promotion

Maryknoll School Creates Lifelong Learners

(Sponsored) An excellent education from K–12 shapes Hawai‘i’s next generation of learners, leaders and global citizens of character.
2016.12.09 09:30 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 58 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.12.08 05:45 PM
Promotion

Celebrate the Season with Honolulu Cookie Company’s 2016 Holiday Collection

(Sponsored) Featuring peppermint, pumpkin, ginger spice and everything nice.
2016.12.06 09:30 AM
Promotion

One Hundred Years: Giving Then and Now, for the Future

(Sponsored) As its centennial year draws to a close, the Hawai‘i Community Foundation looks forward to the next hundred years.
2016.11.30 10:24 AM
Promotion

A Realtor® is the Key to Your New Home

(Sponsored) There are many reasons to work with a Realtor®, especially since Honolulu is one of the hottest—and most expensive—real estate markets in the country.
2016.11.11 09:00 AM
Promotion

Five Fun Facts about Oahu Dermatology & Their Open House

(Sponsored) A new procedure helps patients on their fitness journey.
2016.11.07 09:00 AM
Promotion

Holiday Gift Guide 2016: 40 Gift Ideas for Everyone on Your List

(Sponsored) Consider their stockings stuffed with holiday shopping ideas in this special section.
2016.11.04 09:00 AM
Promotion

Holiday Favorites are Back at Honolulu Cookie Company

(Sponsored) Make your holidays sweet with peppermint, ginger spice and the all-new white chocolate pumpkin.
2016.11.02 05:11 PM

More »

Subscribe to Honolulu

Honolulu Magazine December 2016
              Print Edition » Digital Edition » Read on Desktop »               Table of Contents Manage Subscription Give a Gift
This Week In Honolulu

December 2016

Today
10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 7:30 PM2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge

The 2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge pits four local basketball programs against a set of opponents from the Pacific Northwest in a four-day preseason tournament....

Cost: $6

Where:
Maryknoll Community Center
1526 Alexander Street
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Maryknoll School
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 9:30 PMKai Market Christmas Dinner

Celebrate with family, friends and flavorful cuisine at Kai Market. Menu will feature Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Bone-in Country Ham, Southern King Crab Legs, Salt and Pepper Shrimp, Creamy...

Cost: $75

Where:
Sheraton Waikiki
2255 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
5:30 PM - 9:00 PMChristmas at Azure

Indulge in a 4-course exquisite dinner at Azure Restaurant.

Cost: $150

Where:
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort
2259 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
6:00 PM - 10:00 PMRock-A-Hula Christmas Show

Get in the Christmas spirit by rocking along to holiday songs presented by your favorite tribute superstars at Rock-A-Hula’s Magical Christmas celebration. Celebrate the holidays at...

Cost: $89 to $185

Where:
Royal Hawaiian Theater
2201 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMArt on the Zoo Fence

Art on the Zoo Fence has been the premier outdoor Art Gallery in Hawaiʻi since 1953. It is located on Monsarrat Avenue in Waikīkī, along the Honolulu Zoo fence, across the street from...

Cost: Free

Where:
2760 Monsarrat Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 372-9578

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 7:30 PM2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge

The 2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge pits four local basketball programs against a set of opponents from the Pacific Northwest in a four-day preseason tournament....

Cost: $6

Where:
Maryknoll Community Center
1526 Alexander Street
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Maryknoll School
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 7:45 PMHalau Hula Na Opio ame Na Kupuna O Koʻolau at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 7:30 PM2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge

The 2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge pits four local basketball programs against a set of opponents from the Pacific Northwest in a four-day preseason tournament....

Cost: $6

Where:
Maryknoll Community Center
1526 Alexander Street
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Maryknoll School
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 11:00 PMJhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko performs live at the Republik, with VIP meet and greet tickets available. 

Cost: $36-$75

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 1:00 AMThe Rising Melody with Stef Mariana and The Shimabukus

Biku Shimabuku hosts "The Rising Melody," a weekly showcase of singer-songwriters in Downbeat Lounge,  featuring performances by Stef Mariana and The Shimabukus.

Cost: no cover charge

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMAcross the Board Art Show

A Show by the Board of Directors of the Windward Artists Guild. Artists include Suzanne Barnes, Marshall Heaney, Don Johnson, Cindy Mochel-Livermore, MaryAnne Long, Cynthia Schubert, Wendy...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallery on the Pali
2500 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Sponsor: Windward Artists Guild
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 7:30 PM2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge

The 2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge pits four local basketball programs against a set of opponents from the Pacific Northwest in a four-day preseason tournament....

Cost: $6

Where:
Maryknoll Community Center
1526 Alexander Street
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Maryknoll School
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 1:00 AMThe Rising Melody with Stef Mariana and The Shimabukus

Biku Shimabuku hosts "The Rising Melody," a weekly showcase of singer-songwriters in Downbeat Lounge,  featuring performances by Stef Mariana and The Shimabukus.

Cost: no cover charge

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 1:00 AMPunk Rock Wednesday

Belly of The Beast Productions presents Punk Rock Wednesday in Downbeat Lounge. 21 and older welcome.

Cost: no cover charge

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko performs live at The Republik.

Cost: $36

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMAcross the Board Art Show

A Show by the Board of Directors of the Windward Artists Guild. Artists include Suzanne Barnes, Marshall Heaney, Don Johnson, Cindy Mochel-Livermore, MaryAnne Long, Cynthia Schubert, Wendy...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallery on the Pali
2500 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Sponsor: Windward Artists Guild
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 12:00 AMKenny G at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 24 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin music to a jazz foundation, solidifying...

Cost: $65 to $125

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 777-4890
Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 AM - 7:30 PM2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge

The 2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge pits four local basketball programs against a set of opponents from the Pacific Northwest in a four-day preseason tournament....

Cost: $6

Where:
Maryknoll Community Center
1526 Alexander Street
Honolulu, HI  96822
View map »


Sponsor: Maryknoll School
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 1:00 AMPunk Rock Wednesday

Belly of The Beast Productions presents Punk Rock Wednesday in Downbeat Lounge. 21 and older welcome.

Cost: no cover charge

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 1:00 AMThe Jim Hubbard Band

The Jim Hubbard Band plays their folk-rock-blues mix in Downbeat Lounge. Ages 21 and older welcome.

Cost: no cover charge

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMAcross the Board Art Show

A Show by the Board of Directors of the Windward Artists Guild. Artists include Suzanne Barnes, Marshall Heaney, Don Johnson, Cindy Mochel-Livermore, MaryAnne Long, Cynthia Schubert, Wendy...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallery on the Pali
2500 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Sponsor: Windward Artists Guild
Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 3:30 PMMeet the Designer of Frank & Eileen

Meet designer and founder of Frank & Eileen, Audrey McLoghlin. This American shirt label known for its Oxford-style shirts was named in honor of her grandparents. The collection uses fabrics...

Cost: Free

Where:
Neiman Marcus, Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
CUSP, Level 1
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 948-7352

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 12:00 AMKenny G at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 24 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin music to a jazz foundation, solidifying...

Cost: $65 to $125

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 777-4890
Website »

More information
8:00 PM - 1:00 AMSALSAMOR! Latin Dancing every Thursday Night

Enjoy Latin dancing every Thursday night at District Nightclub. No experience needed. No dance partner needed. Learn Salsa, Bachata and Merengue. Salsa lesson included in $10 cover, which also...

Cost: $10

Where:
District Nightclub
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Sponsor: Salsa In Hawaiʻi
Website »

More information
Meet & Greet with Russ

Meet hip hop performer Russ after his show.

Cost: $40

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
5:00 PM - 8:00 PMHeather Brown Surf Art Final 2016 Show

Join local, surf artist Heather Brown for her next, and final show of 2016, where she will sign artwork and talk story. 

Cost: Free

Where:
Wyland Gallery
270 Lewers St
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Black Sand Publishing
Telephone: 808-536-8660
Contact Name: Jade Vaughan
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 7:45 PMWindiana Adult Concert Band at Ala Moana Center

With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...

Cost: Free

Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Telephone: 955-9517
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 1:00 AMThe Jim Hubbard Band

The Jim Hubbard Band plays their folk-rock-blues mix in Downbeat Lounge. Ages 21 and older welcome.

Cost: no cover charge

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 2:00 AMThe Hell Caminos

Veteran rockabilly-act The Hell Caminos return to Honolulu for a performance in Downbeat Lounge with Rotten Blossom and Raised by Wolves. Ages 21 and older welcome.

Cost: $10

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
10:00 AM - 6:00 PMAcross the Board Art Show

A Show by the Board of Directors of the Windward Artists Guild. Artists include Suzanne Barnes, Marshall Heaney, Don Johnson, Cindy Mochel-Livermore, MaryAnne Long, Cynthia Schubert, Wendy...

Cost: Free

Where:
Gallery on the Pali
2500 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Sponsor: Windward Artists Guild
Website »

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
4:00 PM - 2:00 AMBar Elixrs Fresh Friday Nights

Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...

Cost: Free

Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht

More information
6:30 PM - 12:00 AMKenny G at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 24 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin music to a jazz foundation, solidifying...

Cost: $65 to $125

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 777-4890
Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Osnizzle at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
Meet & Greet with Russ

Meet hip hop performer Russ after his show.

Cost: $40

Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

10:00 AM - 4:30 PMHawaii in Design Exhibit

Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...

Cost: Free with admission

Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI  96814
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:30 PMImprov Brew Haha

Get ready for the world's final comedy show of 2016 with a night of unscripted theater based on your suggestions and performed by members of the Hawaiʻi improv community!  Performers...

Cost: $10

Where:
Jazz Minds Honolulu
1661 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96806
View map »


Sponsor: Think Fast Improv
Telephone: 398-8679
Contact Name: David K. Jones
Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 2:00 AMNYE Party of the Year

As the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Honolulu, the 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Party of the Year boasts many attractions for party-goers to enjoy while counting down to 2017. There will...

Cost: $45

Where:
Aloha Tower Marketplace
1 Aloha Tower Dr
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMNew Year’s Eve Champagne Tasting

Enjoy an indulgent New Year’s Eve tasting of grower’s champagne and sumptuous pairings with wine director Rick Lilley. The rich elegance and finesse of traditional champagne from Grand...

Cost: $175

Where:
12th Ave. Grill
1120 12th Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
7:00 PM - 9:00 PMNew Year's Eve Unscripted Comedy Show

All performers and students of improv are invited to jump on stage and team up with other fellow improvisers! Call time for performers is 6:3 p.m. Players will be assigned to a team and will...

Cost: $10

Where:
Jazz Minds Art & Cafe
1661 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:00 PMNYE Masquerade Party

Tickets include passed hor d’oeurves throughout the night, open bar featuring Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka cocktails, as well as a complimentary Veuve Clicquot Champagne toast at midnight....

Cost: $130

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information
8:30 PM - 12:30 AMNew Years Eve LUX at The TRUMP Casino Royale

Attend a New Year's Eve "Casino Royale" party. Black tie and attire required.

Cost: $99

Where:
Trump International Hotel and Tower
223 Saratoga Road
(Infinity Deck, Ivanka Ocean/Fireworks View Lanai/InYo Terrace/Entrance from Lobby.)
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: LUX VIP Events
Telephone: (808) 721-7777
Contact Name: Paul Klink
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 3:00 AMNew Year’s Eve at THE MODERN HONOLULU Celebration: Fire and Ice

THE MODERN HONOLULU invites you to ring in 2017 in style with a low-key lounge beach party at Sunset Beach. Ticket price includes one drink and pass pupus, and one complimentary...

Cost: $40

Where:
THE MODERN HONOLULU
775 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 323-847-6281
Contact Name: Annabelle Cottee

More information
9:00 PM - 1:00 AM53 By The Sea New Year’s Eve Gala 2017: “A Speakeasy Affair.”

Ring in the new year with Fifty Three by the Sea with a night of 1920’s decadence. Enjoy gourmet hors d’oeuvres, prohibition style cocktails, bourbon bar and cigar lounges,...

Cost: $150 per person, $250 per couple

Where:
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui St.
Honolulu, HI  96816
View map »


Telephone: (808)536-5353
Contact Name: Tony Castillo
Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 2:00 AMThe Hell Caminos

Veteran rockabilly-act The Hell Caminos return to Honolulu for a performance in Downbeat Lounge with Rotten Blossom and Raised by Wolves. Ages 21 and older welcome.

Cost: $10

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
9:00 PM - 2:00 AMDownbeat's Six-Year Anniversary & New Year's Eve Show

Help ring in the New Year at Downbeat's Six-Year Anniversary Show with live performances by Cvltists, Serpico & The Sinners, Men In Grey Suits and Cosmic Cuttlefish. Selections by DJ Jet...

Cost: $5

Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI  96817
View map »


Website »

More information
9:45 PM - 12:45 AMRock Into the New Year with Elvis Presley

Count down to 2017 with Elvis and other tribute superstars at Rock-A-Hula’s Midnight New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration. Guests will party in style with an exciting live show and...

Cost: $99 to $185

Where:
Royal Hawaiian Center
2201 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Sponsor: Rock-A-Hula
Telephone: 629-SHOW (7469)
Website »

More information
10:15 PM - 12:15 AMNew Year's Eve Midnight Cruise

Countdown to the New Year aboard the Star of Honolulu. Guests will enjoy an up-close, ocean-side view of fireworks, complete with live entertainment, a  gourmet dinner and party favors. The...

Cost: $193 to $157

Where:
Aloha Tower Marketplace
1 Aloha Tower Drive
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Website »

More information
10:30 PM - 12:15 AMNew Year's Eve Cocktail & Fireworks Cruise

Ring in 2017 Hawaiian-style with live local entertainment and breathtaking fireworks views from aboard the Star of Honolulu’s Dolphin Star. The New Year's Eve Cocktail & Fireworks...

Cost: $89

Where:
Kewalo Basin
1125 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI  96813
View map »


Sponsor: Star of Honolulu
Website »

More information
Paws on the Path Hiking Club: Kealia Trail

The Hawaiian Humane Society hiking club, Paws on the Path, is a group of animal lovers who take on a different pet-friendly trail on the last Saturday of every month. In December, the club will...

Cost: Free

Where:
Kealia Trail
, HI


Telephone: 356-2222
Website »

More information
9:00 AM - 4:00 PMArt on the Zoo Fence

Art on the Zoo Fence has been the premier outdoor Art Gallery in Hawaiʻi since 1953. It is located on Monsarrat Avenue in Waikīkī, along the Honolulu Zoo fence, across the street from...

Cost: Free

Where:
2760 Monsarrat Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Telephone: 372-9578

More information
12:00 PM - 6:00 PMMeet & Greet Wally Amos, The Cookie Kahuna

A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.

Cost: Free

Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI  96825
View map »


Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
Website »

More information
6:30 PM - 12:00 AMKenny G at Blue Note Hawaiʻi

In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 24 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin music to a jazz foundation, solidifying...

Cost: $65 to $125

Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI  96815
View map »


Telephone: 777-4890
Website »

More information
10:00 PMDJ Toma at SKY Waikīkī

Resident DJ Toma spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced Friday...

Cost: standard cover charge

Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
View map »


Website »

More information

Professional Series Database


Cheap Eats 

Cheap Eats

Good food doesn’t have to cost a lot.

 


Hidden Honolulu 

Hidden Honolulu

We bring you the best secrets the city has to offer.

 


23 Ways to Volunteer in Hawai‘i 

23 ways to volunteer in Hawaii.

Here’s our guide to giving back, from removing invasive species to decorating theater sets. 

 


Hawai‘i’s Best Restaurants

Hawaii’s best restaurants - Hale Aina Awards

See the full list of 2016 Hale ‘Aina Award winners.

 


Best of Honolulu 2016

Best of Honolulu 2016

Discover all the Best of Honolulu winners.

 


20 Great O‘ahu Hikes

Great Oahu Hikes

Explore 20 great adventures that offer beautiful vistas, waterfalls and more.

 

 

 

Kahala Mall

