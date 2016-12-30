Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...
Cost: Free with admission
Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI 96814
The 2nd Annual Tony Sellitto Hawaiian Island Basketball Challenge pits four local basketball programs against a set of opponents from the Pacific Northwest in a four-day preseason tournament....
Cost: $6
Where:
Maryknoll Community Center
1526 Alexander Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Sponsor: Maryknoll School
Celebrate with family, friends and flavorful cuisine at Kai Market. Menu will feature Slow Roasted Prime Rib, Bone-in Country Ham, Southern King Crab Legs, Salt and Pepper Shrimp, Creamy...
Cost: $75
Where:
Sheraton Waikiki
2255 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Indulge in a 4-course exquisite dinner at Azure Restaurant.
Cost: $150
Where:
The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort
2259 Kalakaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Get in the Christmas spirit by rocking along to holiday songs presented by your favorite tribute superstars at Rock-A-Hula’s Magical Christmas celebration. Celebrate the holidays at...
Cost: $89 to $185
Where:
Royal Hawaiian Theater
2201 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
Art on the Zoo Fence has been the premier outdoor Art Gallery in Hawaiʻi since 1953. It is located on Monsarrat Avenue in Waikīkī, along the Honolulu Zoo fence, across the street from...
Cost: Free
Where:
2760 Monsarrat Avenue
Honolulu, HI
View map »
Telephone: 372-9578
With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 955-9517
Jhene Aiko performs live at the Republik, with VIP meet and greet tickets available.
Cost: $36-$75
Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiolani Blvd #30
Honolulu, HI 96814
Biku Shimabuku hosts "The Rising Melody," a weekly showcase of singer-songwriters in Downbeat Lounge, featuring performances by Stef Mariana and The Shimabukus.
Cost: no cover charge
Where:
Downbeat Diner & Lounge
42 N. Hotel Street
Honolulu, HI 96817
A Show by the Board of Directors of the Windward Artists Guild. Artists include Suzanne Barnes, Marshall Heaney, Don Johnson, Cindy Mochel-Livermore, MaryAnne Long, Cynthia Schubert, Wendy...
Cost: Free
Where:
Gallery on the Pali
2500 Pali Highway
Honolulu, HI 96817
Sponsor: Windward Artists Guild
In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 24 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin music to a jazz foundation, solidifying...
Cost: $65 to $125
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 777-4890
Meet designer and founder of Frank & Eileen, Audrey McLoghlin. This American shirt label known for its Oxford-style shirts was named in honor of her grandparents. The collection uses fabrics...
Cost: Free
Where:
Neiman Marcus, Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
CUSP, Level 1
Honolulu, HI
Telephone: 948-7352
A free cookie tasting and meet-and-greet, autograph signing and photo opportunity with Wally Amus.
Cost: Free
Where:
Oahu Costco: Iwilei, Waipio, Kapolei & Hawaii Kai
Hawaii Kai Towne Center
333 Keahole St, Honolulu, HI 96825
Honolulu, HI , HI 96825
Sponsor: The Cookie Kahuna
Telephone: (808) 780-6987
Contact Name: Wally Amos
In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 24 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin music to a jazz foundation, solidifying...
Cost: $65 to $125
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 777-4890
Enjoy Latin dancing every Thursday night at District Nightclub. No experience needed. No dance partner needed. Learn Salsa, Bachata and Merengue. Salsa lesson included in $10 cover, which also...
Cost: $10
Where:
District Nightclub
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Sponsor: Salsa In Hawaiʻi
Meet hip hop performer Russ after his show.
Cost: $40
Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
Join local, surf artist Heather Brown for her next, and final show of 2016, where she will sign artwork and talk story.
Cost: Free
Where:
Wyland Gallery
270 Lewers St
Honolulu, HI 96815
Sponsor: Black Sand Publishing
Telephone: 808-536-8660
Contact Name: Jade Vaughan
With more than 800 performances a year, including a daily hula show at 1 p.m., the world’s largest open-air shopping center hosts a variety of fashion, music, cultural and community...
Cost: Free
Where:
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 955-9517
Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...
Cost: Free
Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht
In a recording career that spans almost three decades and 24 albums, Grammy Award-winning saxophonist Kenny G has grafted elements of R&B, pop and Latin music to a jazz foundation, solidifying...
Cost: $65 to $125
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 777-4890
Resident DJ Osnizzle spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Get ready for the world's final comedy show of 2016 with a night of unscripted theater based on your suggestions and performed by members of the Hawaiʻi improv community! Performers...
Cost: $10
Where:
Jazz Minds Honolulu
1661 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96806
Sponsor: Think Fast Improv
Telephone: 398-8679
Contact Name: David K. Jones
As the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Honolulu, the 7th Annual New Year’s Eve Party of the Year boasts many attractions for party-goers to enjoy while counting down to 2017. There will...
Cost: $45
Where:
Aloha Tower Marketplace
1 Aloha Tower Dr
Honolulu, HI 96813
Enjoy an indulgent New Year’s Eve tasting of grower’s champagne and sumptuous pairings with wine director Rick Lilley. The rich elegance and finesse of traditional champagne from Grand...
Cost: $175
Where:
12th Ave. Grill
1120 12th Avenue
Honolulu, HI
All performers and students of improv are invited to jump on stage and team up with other fellow improvisers! Call time for performers is 6:3 p.m. Players will be assigned to a team and will...
Cost: $10
Where:
Jazz Minds Art & Cafe
1661 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
Tickets include passed hor d’oeurves throughout the night, open bar featuring Tito’s Handcrafted Vodka cocktails, as well as a complimentary Veuve Clicquot Champagne toast at midnight....
Cost: $130
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
Attend a New Year's Eve "Casino Royale" party. Black tie and attire required.
Cost: $99
Where:
Trump International Hotel and Tower
223 Saratoga Road
(Infinity Deck, Ivanka Ocean/Fireworks View Lanai/InYo Terrace/Entrance from Lobby.)
Honolulu, HI 96815
Sponsor: LUX VIP Events
Telephone: (808) 721-7777
Contact Name: Paul Klink
THE MODERN HONOLULU invites you to ring in 2017 in style with a low-key lounge beach party at Sunset Beach. Ticket price includes one drink and pass pupus, and one complimentary...
Cost: $40
Where:
THE MODERN HONOLULU
775 Ala Moana Boulevard
Honolulu, HI 96815
Telephone: 323-847-6281
Contact Name: Annabelle Cottee
Ring in the new year with Fifty Three by the Sea with a night of 1920’s decadence. Enjoy gourmet hors d’oeuvres, prohibition style cocktails, bourbon bar and cigar lounges,...
Cost: $150 per person, $250 per couple
Where:
53 By The Sea
53 Ahui St.
Honolulu, HI 96816
View map »
Telephone: (808)536-5353
Contact Name: Tony Castillo
Count down to 2017 with Elvis and other tribute superstars at Rock-A-Hula’s Midnight New Year’s Rockin’ Eve celebration. Guests will party in style with an exciting live show and...
Cost: $99 to $185
Where:
Royal Hawaiian Center
2201 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
Sponsor: Rock-A-Hula
Telephone: 629-SHOW (7469)
Countdown to the New Year aboard the Star of Honolulu. Guests will enjoy an up-close, ocean-side view of fireworks, complete with live entertainment, a gourmet dinner and party favors. The...
Cost: $193 to $157
Where:
Aloha Tower Marketplace
1 Aloha Tower Drive
Honolulu, HI 96813
Ring in 2017 Hawaiian-style with live local entertainment and breathtaking fireworks views from aboard the Star of Honolulu’s Dolphin Star. The New Year's Eve Cocktail & Fireworks...
Cost: $89
Where:
Kewalo Basin
1125 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI 96813
Sponsor: Star of Honolulu
The Hawaiian Humane Society hiking club, Paws on the Path, is a group of animal lovers who take on a different pet-friendly trail on the last Saturday of every month. In December, the club will...
Cost: Free
Where:
Kealia Trail
, HI
Telephone: 356-2222
Resident DJ Toma spins at SKY Waikīkī Dress code for men: Collared shirts, long dress pants, dress shoes. Dress code for women: Fashionable attire, heels. Dress code is enforced Friday...
Cost: standard cover charge
Where:
SKY Waikīkī
2270 Kalākaua Ave., 19th Floor
Honolulu, HI
