Hawaiʻi in Design features 10 designers who all reference Hawai‘i's environment—both built and natural—and are at the confluence of deeply rooted aesthetic principals...
Cost: Free with admission
Where:
Honolulu Museum of Art
900 S Beretania St.
Honolulu, HI 96814
Sharon Jones says she was told she was “too short, too fat, too black and too old” to be a performer. The powerhouse soul singer finally began to find her place in the spotlight when...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Indulge in the music of Brahms as the Hawai‘i Symphony Orchestra (HSO) features two of its own musicians (Concertmaster Ignace "Iggy" Jang and Principal Cellist Mark Votapek) in the...
Cost: $34 to $92
Where:
Neal S. Blaisdell Concert Hall
Honolulu, HI
This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
Pearlridge is proud to host “Comic Jam Hawaiʻi,” a regular social event of local artists who create collaborative cartoons, illustrations and sketches while “talking...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown Center Court
ʻAiea, HI
See Karin Allyson live in concert, Feb. 2 to 5.
Cost: $15 to $35
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96826
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Angela
"Yellowman" is a multi-character memory play about an African-American woman who dreams of life beyond the confines of her small town Southern upbringing and the light-skinned man whose...
Cost: $20 to $30
Where:
TAG - The Actors' Group
650 Iwilei Road
Suite 101
Honolulu, HI 96817
"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times. “Golf and sex are the...
Cost: $25 to $50
Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96816
Steel Pulse may have explored various styles of music since they started out in 1975, but when it comes to the message, the UK’s Grammy award-winning reggae band has remained close to its...
Cost: $37.50
Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
Grammy award-winning artist Marc Cohn will perform at Blue Note Hawaiʻi from February 6 to 9, with two sets nightly, at 6:30 and 9 p.m. A 15 percent kamaʻāina discount is available for local...
Cost: $35 to $65
Where:
Blue Note Hawaiʻi
2335 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96815
Sponsor: Blue Note Hawaiʻi
Telephone: 777-4890
Contact Name: Box Office
At the dawn of the 20th century, a multigenerational Gullah family—part of the community on the Sea Islands off the Southeastern United States—struggle to maintain its cultural heritage...
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
The exhibition Earth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby highlights the diverse work by esteemed and internationally recognized contemporary ceramics artist Wayne Higby....
Cost: Free
Where:
University of Hawai‘i Art Gallery
UH Mānoa Campus
2535 McCarthy Mall
Honolulu, HI
University of Hawai‘i Presents LOON by WONDERHEADS. Acclaimed physical theatre company and mask imagineers the WONDERHEADS bring you a love story that whisks a man to the moon and back!...
Cost: $10 to $25
Where:
Orvis Auditorium
2411 Dole Street
Honolulu, HI 96822
Sponsor: University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa Outreach College
Telephone: 956-8246
Contact Name: SheenRu Yong
Underoath is a Grammy-nominated, Tampa-based sextet who released their final album, Ø (Disambiguation), in 2010. They announced a farewell tour in late 2012 as well as a career-spanning...
Cost: $36
Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
This twice-a-week market is a one-stop shop for the best produce and local products on the Island. Held on the upper level of the Macy’s wing near Center Court, the weather is always perfect...
Cost: Free to Attend
Where:
Windward Mall
46-056 Kamehameha Hwy.
Kāneʻohe, HI 96744
Arthur Jafa, the pioneering cinematographer of Daughters of the Dust, examines what it means to be black in America. Fifty years have passed since the fabled March on Washington, where Dr....
Cost: $8-$10
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Telephone: 808-532-8768
The exhibition Earth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby highlights the diverse work by esteemed and internationally recognized contemporary ceramics artist Wayne Higby....
Cost: Free
Where:
University of Hawai‘i Art Gallery
UH Mānoa Campus
2535 McCarthy Mall
Honolulu, HI
An interactive, astonishingly powerful, exhilarating concert and workshop with four-time Grammy award-winner and world music legend Glen Velez, as well as critically acclaimed rhythm jazz vocalist...
Cost: $25
Where:
Honolulu Myohoji
2003 Nuʻuanu Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96817
Sponsor: Sounding Joy Music Therapy, Inc. / Hawaii Senior Life Enrichment Association
Telephone: 593-2620
Contact Name: Keiko Kajiwara
The exhibition Earth, Sky, Time, Light, Space: The Ceramic Art of Wayne Higby highlights the diverse work by esteemed and internationally recognized contemporary ceramics artist Wayne Higby....
Cost: Free
Where:
UH Mānoa Campus
Art Building, Room 101
Honolulu, HI
Renowned Japanese chef Kunio Tokuoka pairs up with Alan Wong to present Evening Extraordinaire, a seven-course dinner featuring cuisine by the two industry leaders, at 53 By the Sea. Tokuoka has...
Cost: $350
Where:
53 by the Sea
53 Ahui Street
Honolulu, HI
Telephone: 536-5353
"The Fox on the Fairway," a play by Ken Ludwig, wil be at Diamond Head Theatre from Jan. 27 to Feb. 12. Check website for specific dates and times. “Golf and sex are the...
Cost: $25 to $50
Where:
Diamond Head Theatre
520 Makapuʻu Avenue
Honolulu, HI 96816
Kumu Kahua Theatre begins 2017 with a story of Anglo colonization reaching into the Philippines, and the men and women who fought to stop it. Told through the conduit of a wide range of theatrical...
Cost: $5 to $25
Where:
Kumu Kahua Theatre
46 Merchant Street
Honolulu, HI
Every Friday, Bar Elixrs' doors open at 4 p.m. for happy hour, featuring inventive cocktails such as the Horchata Martini and Fresh Squeezed Jalapeno Margarita, and $3 street tacos by...
Cost: Free
Where:
Bar Elixrs
1153 Bethel Street
Honolulu, HI 96813
Telephone: 223-9049
Contact Name: Annalisa Unbedacht
The contest invites amateur ʻukulele players from across the world to compete at the Royal Hawaiian Shopping Center's Royal Grove Stage from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. ʻUkulele players of all...
Cost: Free
Where:
Royal Hawaiian Center
2201 Kalākaua Avenue
Honolulu, HI
Head over to Ala Moana Center to meet the "beauty biologist," Raffaele Ruberto. Ruberto will be hosting a product training, followed by a stay & play event at the store. A...
Cost: Free
Where:
Nordstrom
Ala Moana Center
1450 Ala Moana Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
Telephone: 953-6100
Let the galleries and talented artists from the Hawai‘i Watercolor Society guide you as you create your own Visual Ode to Love.
Cost: Free
Where:
Hawaii State Art Museum
250 South Hotel Street.
Honolulu, HI 96813
Telephone: (808) 586-0300
This event includes a talk with Patrisse Cullors, the Hawai'i premiere of I Am Not Your Negro, and a reception.
Cost: $15-$20
Where:
Doris Duke Theatre
900 S. Beretania Street
Honolulu, HI 96814
Shop from massive selection of independent labels and emerging talent in Mililani.
Cost: Free
Where:
Mililani Rec. Center 4
95-1101 Ainamakua Drive
Mililani, HI 96789
Telephone: 440-2605
This night will benefit Special Operations Warrior Foundation featuring a silent auction. Partake in a night of charity and dancing. "Mike Lewis and Friends Big Band" will be playing the...
Cost: $75-$1000
Where:
Pacific Aviation Museum
319 Lexington Blvd
Honolulu, HI 96818
Sponsor: Swing Back to the 40s
Telephone: 808-729-7770
Contact Name: Alexander Warrick
Zomboy is Joshua Mellody, a sound engineer whose aggressive, bloodthirsty tracks range from stadium-ready dubstep to drum'n'bass and electro house. Born in a small town near...
Cost: $30
Where:
The Republik
1349 Kapiʻolani Blvd.
Honolulu, HI
The Pearlridge Farmers’ Market features more thab 40 vendors offering locally grown fruits and vegetables, plants and freshly made treats, including oven-fresh breads and baked goods. A...
Cost: Free
Where:
Pearlridge Center
Downtown, Sears Parking Lot
ʻAiea, HI
